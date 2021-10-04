Afrojack, DubVision, and Lucas & Steve hold progressive house reigns on ‘Anywhere With You’

Our newest Dancing Astronaut Supernova Amidy delivers his first release since receiving the September honor, lending both his production chops and vocals to a remix of Haywyre’s “Wisdom.” Released via Insomniac’s Lost In Dreams imprint, “Wisdom” is pure melodic0bass bliss and fits right in with Lost In Dreams’ catalog. Grammy-nominated producer and pianist Haywyre recently performed at Lost In Dreams’ inaugural festival in Las Vegas after releasing the original mix on the label of the same name. Amidy, a staple among other melodic labels such as Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records and Slander’s Heaven Sent, can now add Lost In Dreams to the growing list of labels that have supported his music.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO