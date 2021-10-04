Afrojack, DubVision, and Lucas & Steve hold progressive house reigns on ‘Anywhere With You’

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfrojack and DubVision’s names have continuously remained connected since they first crossed paths on “New Memories” in 2017, and after the Dutch brothers most recently remodeled “Hero” in August, the two sides are back together once again. To consummate a trifecta of originals together, Afrojack and DubVision decided to call in a second duo from Holland and form a progressive house superteam alongside Lucas & Steve on “Anywhere With You.”

