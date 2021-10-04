Cardi B 'so proud' of Offset after he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show

With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, today's biggest stars of flooding the city of love in their most stylish of ensembles. And among them is BLACKPINK's Jisoo. Jisoo attended the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, dressed in a full Dior look. And, as expected, it was fabulous. Jisoo slipped into a white mini dress completed with black embroidered Greek statues and motifs. According to Vogue, the dress is from the Dior Resort 2022 collection. She styled the look with a pair of black platform heels and a glamorous gold handbag. In all, it was a simple yet chic and effortless look that shined on Jisoo.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO