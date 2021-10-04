CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B 'so proud' of Offset after he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is "so proud" of her husband Offset after he walked in the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. The 'Up' hitmaker, 28, and her spouse posed in equally as head-turning ensembles, with the former donning an oversized black hat and a Balenciaga trench coat covered in magazine covers and the Migos star wearing a leather jacket, hoodie and a checked shirt tied around his waist, with each piece made several sizes bigger for dramatic effect.

www.sanfordherald.com

BEAUTY & FASHION

