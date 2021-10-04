CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doracakeswap Launches An NFT Marketplace

By Guest Author
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoracakeswap, an ambitious crypto project, is adding another product, barely a few days after introducing its popular lottery. By the way, its lottery is trending as a result of its unique terms and conditions. Most of all, its transparent nature is the key reason why many people prefer it. Since...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

bizneworleans.com

Acadian Capital Ventures Announces Funding for Cultural NFT Marketplace

LAFAYETTE — Acadian Capital Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm, is investing in Iconic Moments, an NFT marketplace exclusively for museums and cultural institutions around the world. Acadian Capital Ventures joined VentureSouth, Cultivation Capital, Techstars, and Red Stick Angels as investors in the Iconic Moments seed funding round. Iconic Moments...
LAFAYETTE, LA
CoinDesk

Ripple Launches $250M NFT Fund

Ripple is launching a $250 million fund focused on exploring new use cases on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The fund, unveiled Wednesday as part of Ripple’s XRPL developer summit, will aim to foster innovation in tokenization with a focus on NFTs. Creators, brands and marketplaces will...
MARKETS
tvtechnology.com

Axis Launches an NFT Entertainment Channel

LOS ANGELES—In another sign of the growing interest in blockchain technologies and NFTs in the entertainment industry, the Axis Technologies Group has announced that it will be launching of NFTtoday.tv, a channel dedicated for NFT entertainment with game tutorials, resources, reviews, movies, music videos and other media dealing with NFTs, DeFi, digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TuneGO to Launch Revolutionary NFT Marketplace on Flow Blockchain in Collaboration with Dapper Labs

TuneGONFT™ Creates Game-Changing Platform to Secure Music and Digital Media, Protect Creative Rights, and Collect Royalties. TuneGO, Inc. has chosen Flow to launch TuneGONFT, a next-generation non-fungible token (NFT) Marketplace for the creative community, powered by the patented TuneGO Vault™. The first-of-its-kind solution enables artists to secure their content, protect...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Defi#Credit Card#Nfts
finextra.com

A Complete Guide to Developing an NFT Marketplace for Art

Nonfungible tokens or NFT as they are commonly known have become a buzzword not only for crypto enthusiasts but also for artists and investors. It has become one of the most lucrative territories to invest in the blockchain space. What made them famous and what makes it easy for you to enter this territory of profitability? Let us find out.
VISUAL ART
petbusiness

Chewy Launches Marketplace Service for Veterinarians

Chewy, Inc. has launched a veterinarian-only marketplace designed to streamline pharmacy operations and grow veterinary clinic revenue. This new platform, called Practice Hub, provides veterinarians a complete e-commerce solution for their clients, and leverages the benefits of Chewy’s quick and reliable delivery, unparalleled customer care team, and Autoship subscription service. Veterinarians can set prices, create pre-approved prescriptions, and earn revenue when customers place an order in-clinic or purchase from them while shopping on Chewy.com.
ANIMALS
beincrypto.com

FTX marketplace to support famous Solana NFT projects

Leading crypto derivatives exchange FTX tweets about plans to support famous Solana NFT projects, such as Degen Ape Academy, Aurory, Thugbirdz, and Solana Monkey Business. FTX recently announced via a cryptic tweet, that it is now supporting an array of Solana NFT projects on its cross-chain NFT marketplace, including Degen Ape Academy, a collection of different cartoon apes, and the newly released Galactic Geckos. FTX announced the new NFT exchange earlier this year, called SOLSEA. FTX is choosing to support NFT projects based on market cap, floor price, and volume. Support for Opensea NFT collections such as Art Blocks and Bored Yacht Ape Club are also expected to be supported soon. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of over 10000 ape avatars, hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, built on top of the ERC-721 Token Standard.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Abris.io Launches an Eco-Friendly NFT Marketplace and White Label NFT Solution on the Algorand Blockchain

Abris announces the launch of its curated NFT marketplace and white label NFT solution, built on the carbon-negative Algorand blockchain. As the market for NFTs continues to skyrocket, raising concerns of environmental impact, Abris presents a green solution for minting and selling digital art that prioritizes both the environment as well as the creator, through an easy-to-use platform design and artist-driven profit structure. With the secure, forkless, and decentralized Algorand blockchain as the platform’s underlying technology, buyers and collectors can also be assured that their digital assets will never be replicated or duplicated and therefore that their value will endure.
INTERNET
coinspeaker.com

Kryptomon and Babylons NFT Marketplace Form a New Strategic Partnership

Kryptomon, the highly-anticipated NFT game, and Babylons, one of the largest NFT marketplaces on BSC, as announced their official partnership on Thursday. The companies will offer users to use their Kryptomon $KMON tokens to purchase NFT goods on Babylons marketplace, and of course, freely trade their Kryptomon NFT eggs. Furthermore,...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

New NFT marketplace takes direct aim at OpenSea — with a token

A new NFT marketplace called Infinity has launched, and it is targeting users of OpenSea. Infinity is reusing some of OpenSea’s smart contracts and is hoping to woo OpenSea users with an airdrop. The latest entrant to the red-hot market for non-fungible token trading has a plan to compete directly...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Ardadex is First DEX and NFT Marketplace on Cardano

Decentralized finance is a fast-growing industry with a booming ecosystem of DEXes, NFT markets, oracles, derivatives, and stablecoins. Ardadex Protocol is set to be the first Defi platform to provides both DEX and NFT launchpad functionalities on the Cardano network. Ardadex Protocol will integrate cross-chain trading, which boosts the aggregation...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Marketing Technology Platform Ojamu Announces The Closing Of Its $1.7 Million Private Sale

Ojamu, an optimal digital marketing platform driven by AI and blockchain technology, is happy to announce the closing of its oversubscribed private sale that raised $1.7 million. As per the announcement, various investors participated in the funding round, including Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Vendetta Capital, X21, Waterdrip Capital, A195 Capital,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Andre Cronje Rolls Out A New NFT Marketplace On Fantom Blockchain

DeFi developer and Yearn.Finance creator Andre Cronje has launched a new NFT marketplace called Artion. Cronje released a beta version on the Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) blockchain. In a blog post, Fantom announced the new NFT marketplace, it costs 1 FTM (about $1.3) to mint an NFT. According to the report,...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Pioneers Behind Crypto Get NFT Recognition with the Cypherpunk Collection

Destined to be one of the most impactful NFT launches of 2021, the Cypherpunk Collection recently unveiled and sold the first piece of its limited 30 NFT collection. The collection, comprised of original, one-of-a-kind NFT artworks, celebrates the cryptographers and computer scientists whose developments inspired the birth of Bitcoin. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
zycrypto.com

Flare Finance’s Experimental Finance Platform Goes Live

The much-awaited Experimental Finance (ExFi) platform by Flare Finance went live on the Songbird Network. The ExFi platform is a playground for developers to build, deploy, and test modules. The ExFi platform has already received huge interest and support from the crypto community. At the time of writing, the TVL on the platform was around $12 million.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

QChain: Benefits Of Decentralized Storage

While one of the most common benefits of blockchain and decentralized finance is unarguably a better, faster, cheaper, and more secured financial system, it is not the only one. Blockchain has developed several use cases that optimize day-to-day functioning, such as securing copyright, managing a large-scale operation, and storing data online in a decentralized environment.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

NFT Game ‘The Three Kingdoms’ Secures $3.2 Million In Funding

Three Kingdoms is proud to announce it has completed its investment round that raised $3.4 million. As per the announcement, the funding round saw the participation of different key investors in the industry, including LinkPad, SMO Capital, CoinUnited.io, DAO Maker, ReBlock Capital, Double Peak, x21, ZBS Capital, and CryptoDiffer. The Three Kingdom also received support from its advisors, including BoxMininig, RaptorCapital, and Cinchblock.
zycrypto.com

Secure Passive Income With The USDminer Cloud Mining Platform

Mining cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is a lucrative activity. However, the costs of acquiring and maintaining high-end computing machines may overwhelm crypto enthusiasts. Cloud mining solves this challenge by offering crypto users a chance to mine cryptocurrencies at a fraction of the cost of running their mining stations.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

CryptoNoCurrency SuperApp TrustKeys Introduces a Social Account With Decentralized Wallet

The enormous growth of DeFi has scaled up the number of users utilizing non-custodial wallets. The downloads of wallets like Metamask, Trust Wallet, and Frontier have been on the rise due to the influx of DeFi participants actively exploring various DeFi primitives. Now there’s a new non-custodial wallet competitor in the market that provides an intuitive web experience to users opposing the routine token storage and token swapping capabilities. It aims to provide increased flexibility, utility, and accessibility in the cryptoverse making ultimate decentralization a reality.
TECHNOLOGY

