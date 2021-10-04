Doracakeswap Launches An NFT Marketplace

Abris announces the launch of its curated NFT marketplace and white label NFT solution, built on the carbon-negative Algorand blockchain. As the market for NFTs continues to skyrocket, raising concerns of environmental impact, Abris presents a green solution for minting and selling digital art that prioritizes both the environment as well as the creator, through an easy-to-use platform design and artist-driven profit structure. With the secure, forkless, and decentralized Algorand blockchain as the platform’s underlying technology, buyers and collectors can also be assured that their digital assets will never be replicated or duplicated and therefore that their value will endure.

