Pharmacy Roundtable: The challenges and rewards of a seminal time

By Chain Drug Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has brought — in addition to peril — promise for pharmacy operators who have become central to testing and vaccination efforts. The impact of the crisis on pharmacy’s present and future, among other topics, was explored during a Chain Drug Review roundtable held virtually in conjunction with the NACDS Total Store Expo.

