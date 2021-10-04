Pharmacy Roundtable: The challenges and rewards of a seminal time

Is a concierge-style pharmacy that takes the stress out of managing medications. Founded by Shannon Hammerschmidt ten years ago, she wanted to offer more than the average retail pharmacy and to create something that made a difference for everyone, from patients to doctors to caregivers. They eliminate the need to travel to a pharmacy to pick up prescriptions by offering delivery services, and they help you to keep better track of medications by increasing the adherence of the packaging with easy-to-use blister packs. Nebraska LTC offers free at-home consultations to assess your current medication situation and help sort through current and old prescriptions, disposing of anything that a patient is no longer needing or may be expired. Their goal is to provide unmatched care, customer service, and attention to detail that far exceed that of retail pharmacies.

