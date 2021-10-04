TNET: Stats & Storylines: Defensive heroics and offensive progress in Death Valley

Clemson’s defense put forth another valiant effort, and this time the offense did just enough to push the Tigers to victory. Full Story ». on the issues at hand. After 4 games ( the SC State doesn't count ) it evident development is the culprit. I don't care how it attempted to spun at this point in the season you just don't have dumb penalties regardless if it's a backup player. It's a development problem when you have receivers running lazy routes and simply don't block. It's a development issue when you see a little bit of fire in the players for a hand full of plays but not for every play and no consistency. It's a development problem when a Backup QB from your opponent throws for over 300 yards. It's a development problem when all of your conference teams do not stack up in recruiting but can not only stay in the game with you but have an opportunity to win. Maybe, just maybe a deep internal self evaluation of the development of the highly prized recruits are needed without stubbornness. Don't let these kids down without reaching their FULL potential. If they refuse to be developed then it's next man up.