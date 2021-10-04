CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Axios What's Next

By Jennifer A. Kingson
Axios
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrift store chic — once made popular by 1960s hippies — is back with a vengeance thanks to Gen Z, who shop with carbon footprints in mind. Erica Pandey gives us the latest. Today's What's Next photo comes from Lucy Parkinson, who shows us an honor-system form of small-scale commerce.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Axios Thought Bubble

America registered disappointing job growth for the second month in a row. By the numbers: Just 194,000 jobs were created in September, a significantly slower pace than the 366,000 number a month earlier. Economists had been hoping and expecting to reach at least 500,000 this time 'round. The good news,...
ECONOMY
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
Taste Of Home

7 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer, fall 2021 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axios#Recreational Drugs#Illicit Drugs#Thrift Store#Globaldata#Thredup#Northwestern University#Digital#Beacon S Closet#Goodwill
Axios

Atlanta's whitest neighborhood may secede

They're calling it "Buckxit": The proposal by the affluent Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead — an epicenter of urban luxury — to break off into a municipality known as Buckhead City. Why it matters: The petition, now before the Georgia legislature, raises squirm-inducing issues of class, race and crime. Buckhead City,...
ATLANTA, GA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vox

This winter is predicted to see about 650 deaths everyday by the end of February

The summer wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths is finally starting to fade, but already, winter is within sight. Last December and January, the United States and much of the world experienced the deadliest surges of the pandemic. At one point, more than 3,000 Americans were dying every day of Covid-19. Nearly 250,000 people died in the United States over December, January, and February.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
NFL
POLITICO

Opinion | A Surprising Share of Americans Wants to Break Up the Country. Here’s Why They’re Wrong.

Divorce usually isn’t a good idea, and that’s especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. The notion of a national breakup has long simmered as a fringe argument, but it is increasingly popular in certain precincts of the political right and has gained at least some traction with partisans of both sides. A recent survey by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia found that about 50 percent of Donald Trump voters and 40 percent of Joe Biden voters agreed to some extent with the proposition that the country should split up, with either red or blue states seceding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Matt Lillywhite

Some Americans Are Getting Another Stimulus Check

Many people throughout the United States are living paycheck to paycheck. So as you can imagine, another stimulus check could be extremely beneficial for those struggling to make ends meet. Because according to research published by MIT, the current minimum wage isn't enough to survive in any state throughout the country.
newsbrig.com

Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy