Economy

Countdown to new smallsat launchers

NASASpaceFlight.com
 5 days ago

I suspect the real issue is that more than a few of these companies launch with really big dreams and then, over years of little progress, side slowly down the ladder into oblivion. Behaviour like that is really tricky to capture in a list without high-quality inside knowledge of each company and where they are really at - not just their press releases.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Aviation Week

Honda Launches R&D Programs Geared Toward eVTOL, Smallsat Launchers

Japan's Honda confounded industry skeptics when it launched the HondaJet in 2005 and carved itself a successful niche at the light end of the business jet market. Now the world's eighth-ranked automaker wants to leverage its core technologies to enter new business areas ranging from electric air...
ECONOMY
CNET

Astronaut spots rare and ethereal 'transient luminous event' from ISS

"Transient luminous event" sounds like a euphemism for a ghost, but it's actually a beautiful phenomenon that can sometimes be seen from the International Space Station. European Space Agency astronaut and current ISS resident Thomas Pesquet shared a view of an ethereal blue glow emerging over Europe.
ASTRONOMY
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Moon Starship

I'm just catching up.. 100 posts or so.. The discussion is interesting. Let's say a starship from Earth uses 6 launches: One for payload, one for Methane and four for Oxygen. What these proposals will do is eliminate the four O2 launches in exchange for either:. - Four lunar trips...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Dragon reuse and refurbishment

To my surprise I couldn’t locate a Dragon reuse thread. So this thread is for updates and discussion of Dragon reuse, including turnaround times, limits on capsule reuse etc. It’s a big deal that Dragon is reusable, with improved refurbishment efficiency with each passing flight! This is not the case...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Climate-Focused Smallsat Startup Muon Raises $10M

Silicon Valley-based Muon Space, a climate-focused satellite constellation and services company, said Oct. 6 it raised $10 million in seed-round funding led by Costanoa Ventures. The round included participation from Space Capital, Congruent VC, Ubiquity Ventures, South Park Commons and Climactic VC... Subscription Required. Climate-Focused Smallsat Startup Muon Raises $10M...
ECONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese launch schedule

06 - March 11 (17:51:28.409) - CZ-7A (Y2) - WSLC (07.W9?), LC201 - Shiyan-9 07 - March 13 (02:19) - CZ-4C (Y42) - JSLC, LC43/94 - Yaogan Weixing-31 Group-04 (3 sats) 08 - March 30 (22:45) - CZ-4C (Y36) - JSLC, LC43/94 - Gaofen-12 (02) 09 - April 8 (23:01)...
ECONOMY
Phandroid

Best Android Launchers: October 2021

The one thing you see the most on your phone is the Android home screen. It’s what you see every time you tap the home button. The openness of Android means there are tons of different launchers to choose from. Launchers are some of the most downloaded apps in Play Store. It can be hard to sift through them all. We’ve got the best Android launchers that are worth your time. Enjoy!
CELL PHONES
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Successfully Tests S50 Rocket Engine for Microsat Launcher

This is an important step for the Brazilian Space Program, which will now advance in the construction of its Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM) and VS-50. BRASILIA, Brazil (AEB PR) — The test of the S50, which took place this Friday (1st), at a unit of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), was a success. The engineers present were very happy with the results. Among the various authorities were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), Lieutenant Brigadier from the air Hudson Costa Potiguara, the director of the Aeronautics and Space Institute (IAE), brigadier air O`Donnell, and the president of the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), Julio Shidara, as well as representatives of the national industry, for middle of Avibrás.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship heat shield

You're missing the point. People still argued that 'common sense' says not to do that, just like you're arguing above. Also, the "catching it with arms" concept isn't that old. You're conflating it with "landing on or near the launch mount," which is not the same thing. They have never...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Commercial Crew - Discussion Thread 3

The most likely scenario is that a new round would be created. When CCtCap was awarded, NASA had talked about a new round called the Crew Transportation Services Round after CCtCap. It is possible that the new round will be restricted to certified providers but for CRS2 NASA did not require prior certification in order to compete (i.e., certification could be done as part of CRS2). I am assuming that the same will be true for the crew transportation services round but I don't know that for sure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

OneWeb constellation

A week before the launch of OneWeb spacecraft from Vostochny. Specialists of the Vostochny Space Center (a branch of the Center for Operation of Ground Space Infrastructure Facilities, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation), using a transfer gallery, transported the space warhead assembled the day before to the assembly and test building of launch vehicles. It includes the Fregat upper stage and spacecraft from the OneWeb satellite company installed on the transition farm.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

KH-11 KENNEN

I was interested in the comment about reaction wheels versus CMGs and the general pointing/stability/structure issue. Do I infer from the interview that @hoku quoted that CMGs are newer and better than reaction wheels but were not used on Hubble for cost reasons ? Bit I've bolded seems to imply that ? This squares with fact that reaction wheels appear in Noordung whereas CMGs are mentioned in one of the NRO pioneer's citations.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin General Discussion Thread 4

It's too bad that the external consultants did inform BO management about the three secret ingredients for becoming a successful launch provider:. While BO lacks engines qualified for an orbital launch vehicle, it has to fund the whole "standing army" at all the various sites. Yet it seems that in 2018, when BO needed to curtail spending, the top management decided that engine development, testing and qualification was of lesser importance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

