Sitting down in front of the TV with an episode of your favorite show can be one of life's great comforts. But depending on which service you use to get access to the airwaves, you might be out of luck for the time being. That's because one popular TV provider just lost 64 major channels across the U.S. Read on to see which networks are no longer available for millions of viewers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO