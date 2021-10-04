CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Secretary of Economy undertakes to promote a law for the timely payment of SMEs

By Asociación de Emprendedores de México
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0FlA_0cGRX2sA00

The second and last day of the ASEM 2021 Entrepreneurs Summit had the participation of the Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier , who spoke with Juana Ramírez, president of the Board of Directors of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), about the policies that the government is implementing to facilitate the birth and strengthening of micro, small and medium enterprises ( Mipymes ) in the country.

During the discussion 'Programs and legislation for entrepreneurs and MSMEs' , the official announced that her agency is about to present the initiative for a timely payment law (initiative promoted by ASEM), with which they seek that large companies pay on time to the small businesses so that they have a flow of capital and can continue to operate.

Regarding timely payment, the Ministry of Economy indicated that small companies can no longer be given 'mouth-to-mouth breathing' when large companies have a full tank, as the government has given them opportunities through voluntary agreements so that they pay their invoices to MSMEs in a timely manner; however, the situation for entrepreneurs has not improved.

"At the beginning I said, if there have been two attempts to agree, we are going to give a third and suddenly I realized that if you have already behaved more than twice and do not comply, you would not have to comply in the third time, we would have to force them with the law ”, he emphasized.

He also stressed that his management seeks to facilitate the strengthening of small companies through support, financing via development banks and links with tractor companies, both locally and abroad.

To do this, he explained that the Ministry of Economy is developing mechanisms so that MSMEs -which generate 70% of jobs in the country- can sell their services and products abroad, through the 'Comercia MX' program, which links entrepreneurs with consumers and vice versa.

Tatiana Clouthier indicated that, in the Mexican southeast, the government is working with small producers so that they add value to their crops and be able to market them beyond local borders.

On the innovation side, the Ministry of Economy makes calls for entrepreneurs to patent their discoveries and technological applications before the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) and, later, link with financing funds or associate with other companies to carry out your ideas.

During the talk, the official highlighted the importance of women in the economic reactivation and in the evolution of the MSMEs ecosystem. According to the 2020 X-ray of Entrepreneurship from ASEM, one of the main factors of business failure, and one that occurred mostly in women, is lack of time.

This is due to the fact that many female entrepreneurs, along with their projects, have to carry out other tasks such as taking care of the home or taking care of children and relatives. In this sense, Tatiana Clouthier affirmed that the use of technologies and financing in the businesses led by them will be strengthened.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Infographic: Moving Money Faster: World Leaders In Real-Time Payments

Digital payments have become an indispensable part of everyday life, but just because they are digital, doesn’t mean they are all equally innovative. Many of the world’s biggest digital payment services like Alipay, Paypal or Apple Pay function more or less like traditional payment providers Visa or Mastercard in that they advance payments for their customers and take the money out of their accounts later.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ilo.org

Trade unions take actions to promote gender-balanced workplace for SMEs

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO’s) Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE) Programme in Indonesia assists small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in elevating their productivity, quality, health and safety, as well as human resources management. The programme has collaborated with a number of its trade union partners to hold a series of trainings on gender equality in the workplace.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smes#Mexico#The Ministry Of Economy
baystatebanner.com

Construction firms skirt law with cash payments

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. It’s not hard to find the construction workers who are paid under the table in East Boston. “They’re on every construction site,” says Carpenters Union Local 723 organizer Carlos Desouza. “And on every single block there’s construction.”. On one block of...
BOSTON, MA
Apple Insider

Apple tells developers in India to promote Apple ID payments ahead of new government regulations

Apple on Wednesday informed developers in India of an upcoming regulatory change that could impact recurring transactions like auto-renewable subscriptions, suggesting app makers push payments through Apple ID to avoid complications. A directive from the Reserve Bank of India will require banks, financial institutions and "gateways" to obtain user approval...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Payabill launches online payment solution for SMEs

Payabill, a South Africa-based fintech lender, has developed a product where it takes the risk of settling the bills of international suppliers directly for SME’s. Company officials report that it is costly for SME’s to assess their eligibility for finance, so they have been neglected by traditional lenders. Payabill comes with a digital offering, where clients choose how often they wish to make payment and over what period.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
New York Post

Ireland hikes corporate taxes in blow to Facebook, Apple and Google

Facebook, Apple, Google and other big tech firms with offices in Ireland are set to take a hit to their bottom lines as the country hikes corporate taxes. Ireland — which is also home to sizable offices for Twitter and PayPal — is raising its famously low 12.5 percent corporate tax rate to 15 percent, the government said Thursday.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

488
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy