PED Stock: Why It Fell Substantially Today

The stock price of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) increased by over 88% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) increased by over 88% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ChemoCentryx announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis), specifically granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) (the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis), in combination with standard therapy. ANCA-associated vasculitis is a systemic autoimmune disease in which over-activation of the complement system further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and eventual destruction of small blood vessels. This results in organ damage and failure, with the kidney as the major target, and is often fatal if not treated.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO