PED Stock: Why It Fell Substantially Today
The stock price of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: PED) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: PED) – an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic and high-growth energy projects in the U.S. – fell by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to PEDEVCO announcing that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase approximately $7 million worth of its common stock in a registered direct offering.pulse2.com
