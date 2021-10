Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO