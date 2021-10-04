CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decorah, IA

Luther College In Decorah Makes College Baseball History

By Kerri Mac
i107-1
i107-1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been an eventful past few years for baseball in Iowa thanks to the Field of Dreams movie site. Now, this excitement won't just be limited to the major league teams. The 'Field of Dreams' game was in the works since 2019 and was planned to be played in the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this game was pushed back a year. Fans worried that the COVID outbreak would affect how many people the MLB would put in the 8,000 seats in the new stadium.

kdat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Decorah, IA
Sports
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
The State

Former Midlands basketball standout makes college choice

Julian Phillips will be his playing college basketball in the Southeastern Conference. The Midlands native announced Friday afternoon LSU would be his college choice. Phillips picked LSU over Florida State, Southern Cal and Tennessee. He made the announcement on the Field of 68 podcast sitting next to his parents. Phillips...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
CBS LA

Taylor Hits Walk-Off HR, Dodgers Deck Cards 3-1 in WC Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) The 106-win Dodgers advanced to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Field#Covid#The New York Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#Briar Cliff University#Decorah News
KIVI-TV

Second College of Idaho athlete to make MLB debut Tuesday

The second-ever College of Idaho alum has made it to Major League Baseball. Former Coyote Riley O'Brien is being called up by the Cincinnati Reds to start Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. O'Brien was part of the Yotes' back-to-back NAIA tournament teams in 2016 and 2017. He joins...
IDAHO STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Could football make a comeback at Alabama’s historic Talladega College?

For generations, football Saturdays have been silent on the campus of Talladega College. No tailgating. No revelry. No pageantry. None of the excitement that permeates so many college campuses in the fall across Alabama where throngs of fans fill stadiums to cheer on their gridiron heroes. But there was a...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
ESPN

College football September recap: Making sense of a wild first month

As the 2021 college football season approached, we were dreaming of chaos. Willing it to happen, even. Our pleas were heard. According to ESPN Stats & Information, with six more ranked teams losing on Saturday, that makes 25 for the season, the most through four weeks in the history of the AP poll. Clemson couldn't fix its offense in time to avoid an upset at NC State. Iowa State settled for too many field goals and lost to Baylor despite a big yardage advantage. North Carolina, which had seemingly rebounded after a Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, got totally outclassed by Georgia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA.com

Women's college volleyball: Maryland makes history, topples No. 2 Wisconsin in five sets

COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland volleyball won its biggest match in program history, as the undefeated Terps (13-0, 1-0) took down previously unbeaten #2 Wisconsin (8-1, 0-1) in front of 1,828 raucous fans at the XFINITY Center Pavilion. The win was Maryland's first-ever against a Top-10 program and first over a ranked team since beating #15 Michigan on Nov. 7, 2018.
MARYLAND STATE
AL.com

Missouri at Boston College by the numbers: SEC makes rare visit

Missouri (2-1) at Boston College (3-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN2) 0 Previous football games have been played between Missouri and Boston College. 0 First-half points have been scored against Boston College this season. Missouri has scored 69 points in the first half this season. 2 Players in the nation...
MISSOURI STATE
Talk Media

J.P. Taravella Catcher Achieves Dream of Playing College Baseball

For J.P. Taravella High School senior Jordan Edwy, dreams do come true. He announced officially committing to playing baseball at Keiser University after his senior year,. The journey, though, has not always been the easiest. Edwy is known as a terrific defensive catcher but never hit consistently. He felt that would hold him back from making it to the next step.
EDUCATION
tvseriesfinale.com

48 Hours, The Voice, College Football, MLB Baseball

Saturday, September 25, 2021 ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Sports: College Football and MLB Baseball. Reruns: The Voice, Saturday Night Live, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here. Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.
MLB
texags.com

All-American DL Shemar Stewart ready to make a big impact in college

Opa Locka (FL) Monsignor Pace All-American DL Shemar Stewart‍ has been one of the top prospects in the country for several years, and Texas A&M is squarely in the mix for his signature. He has big plans on the field and off, and he and Monsignor Pace DL coach Moe Marquez spoke with TexAgs about his recruiting process, NIL, Texas A&M and his future college decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Port Arthur News

Memorial trio makes college selections over weekend

Three Memorial Titans verbally committed to college programs over the weekend. Quarterback Jah’mar Sanders, defensive end Christian Thomas and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau announced their decisions on social media. “It feels great to be committed and stress free,” Guilbeau said. “(TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson) is the defensive coach and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
chatsports.com

The history of college football conference lame ducks, and what it means for Texas and Oklahoma

Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma Sooners football, Texas Longhorns football, Nebraska, Southwest Conference, Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball. Big 12 teams have never had to muster enthusiasm to take on Texas or Oklahoma. The Sooners have won 14 Big 12 titles in the league's 24 years, including the past six. The Longhorns won the first Big 12 title in 1996 before adding two more in 2005 and 2009, and Texas' self-assuredness (school motto: "What Starts Here Changes The World") and standing in college football history elicits strong emotions from rivals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
i107-1

i107-1

Cedar Rapids, IA
811
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

i107-1 KRQN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://i1071.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy