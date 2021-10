ARLINGTON – Toward the end of the night, an Eagles chant rang out from AT&T Stadium. It wasn’t a nice one. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21. Yes, it was that kind of night for the Eagles, who were beaten up on Monday night in front of 93,267 fans at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys? Well, they’re in first place in the NFC East all by themselves at 2-1 with a banged-up 3-0 Carolina Panthers team coming to town Sunday. How bad was it for the Eagles? Well, the following offensive starters, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard (yes, he’s a starter) didn’t finish the game because it was out of reach.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO