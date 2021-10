College is a wonderful thing, but a four-year college degree may not be for everyone. It doesn’t necessarily guarantee a certain wage. No degree or training of any kind guarantees success in the workplace, advancement or employment of any kind. Some employers require a bachelor’s degree. Others just want to know the applicant has the skills to do the work for the same pay. A two-year associate’s degree might be, at the very least, a good starting point for a particular job, career path or preferred learning environment before transferring to a four-year university.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO