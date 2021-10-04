CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s embattled Evergrande flags ‘major transaction,’ trading halted

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande on Monday announced an imminent “major transaction” and trading of the company’s shares in Hong Kong was halted pending the news. Trading of Evergrande’s management business, Evergrande Property Services, was also stopped Monday, with the business unit saying that the announcement constitutes “a possible...

nypost.com

