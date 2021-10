The quests in Diablo 2: Resurrected are going to have you running through hordes of enemies, searching far and wide for the specific location of your next task. The correct destination may not always be directly told to you, though. For example, when searching for Cain in the first act, you’ll need to find the Underground Passage to make it over to the Dark Wood. Finding the underground passage can be a little tricky, though, and it’s easy to find yourself lost in the wilderness.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO