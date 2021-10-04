CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

50 Years Ago in Burke County

By Compiled by Jimmy Rhyne
Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

The Burke County landfill operations, begun in July of this year, came under fire from Max Johnson, director of the Regional Solid Waste Commission, at a meeting of the Environmental Council Wednesday night. Johnson noted that the amount of trash at the Burke County landfill located just off Kirksey Drive near the site of the old Morganton dump is too great for the operators of the landfill to do an adequate job at the present time. Speaking candidly about the pros and cons of landfill programs, Johnson said, “I can’t boast about the Burke County project.” He explained that the particular problem with the Burke County site is the amount of industrial waste brought to it, which aside from the large volume, often damages the equipment trying to bury it. “We need more garbage,” he said. “Garbage is more suitable to compaction than much of the industrial waste.”

morganton.com

