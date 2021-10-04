CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

How social media reacted to Dominic Perrottet becoming the NSW Premier

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNSW is having a bit of a wild time of it in politics right now. Gladys Berejiklian stepped down as the state’s Premier amid an ICAC investigation into whether she breached public trust. “I’ve had to make an extremely difficult decision overnight, one I feel obliged to do because of...

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Here are NSW’s top ten social media earners

There’s no doubt that investing in your social media can be a lucrative move and thanks to the latest report, that can definitely be confirmed. As per the Daily Telegraph there are a number of high earning social media stars in New South Wales who are raking in jaw-dropping amounts for their posts across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
AUSTRALIA
Time Out Global

Now Perrottet is the NSW premier, the state could begin reopening sooner than planned

October 11 has been circled on the calendars of fully vaccinated people in NSW since it was named by the former premier Gladys Berejiklian as the date lockdown restrictions could begin easing. However, following Berejiklian’s resignation in the wake of corruption allegations and an ICAC investigation, it was unclear if the reopening strategy would be upheld by her successor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Mike Carlton
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met. But for the last 18 months, under-vaccinated Australian cities have endured several gruelling lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#New South Wales#Icac#Abc#Sky News#Covid#Nsw Premier
Light Reading

WiCipedia: How women are mansplained into silence on social media

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Gender parity in social media; the top companies for women in tech; "greentech" and investment in female founders; and more. You'd think that anyone would be able to speak their mind on social media, yet just like real life, that freedom isn't always afforded to minorities. An article in Tech Republic explains that women are frequently silenced on Twitter, particularly when it comes to technical content. The author of the article interviewed several women in tech who use the platform, and found that they often experience rampant mansplaining and other abuses. One interviewee said, "I'm not even able to share 1-2% of the depth of my knowledge on a medium like Twitter." Another explained, "It's such a headache dealing with the comments on technical tweets." If women can't even experience gender parity on the Internet, how can we ever expect it at work? (See WiCipedia: What's it like being the only girl in STEM class?)
INTERNET
thebrag.com

Melbourne has now officially been in lockdown longer than any other city

Melbourne has now officially been in lockdown longer than literally any other city in the world so give yourself a bloody big pat on the back for enduring it, Melburnians. Melbourne gained the unwanted record overnight as it bypassed Buenos Aires as the city with the most days in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per Time Out. The Argentine capital went through a 234-day lockdown from March 20th to November 11th, 2020, as well as having a 10-day circuit breaker lockdown between May 21st and May 31st this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia welcoming back French ambassador after sub spat

Australian government ministers welcomed France’s decision to return its ambassador to Australia and said Thursday they hoped the two nations could repair the damage from a cancelled submarine contract.“We welcome back the French Ambassador to Canberra and hopefully we can move beyond our recent disappointments,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, deputy leader of the ruling conservative Liberal Party, told Nine Network TV.France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra last month after Australia cancelled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.Under an alliance that includes Britain, Australia...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Australia
The Independent

Conservative councillor suspended after being linked to far-right organisation

A Conservative councillor has been suspended from the party after being linked with a far-right, white nationalist organisation by an anti-racist campaign group.Worthing councillor Tim Wills was alleged to be a supporter of Patriotic Alternative (PA) – a group that claims to want to preserve the “indigenous population” of the UK.The organisation was founded by Mark Collett, a former publicity director for the British National Party (BNP), in 2019. The far-right group has also been accused of presenting migrants as a “threat to the survival of white society”.Cllr Wills, who represents Marine Ward, Worthing, joined a regional PA chat group...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy