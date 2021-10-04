How social media reacted to Dominic Perrottet becoming the NSW Premier

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Gender parity in social media; the top companies for women in tech; "greentech" and investment in female founders; and more. You'd think that anyone would be able to speak their mind on social media, yet just like real life, that freedom isn't always afforded to minorities. An article in Tech Republic explains that women are frequently silenced on Twitter, particularly when it comes to technical content. The author of the article interviewed several women in tech who use the platform, and found that they often experience rampant mansplaining and other abuses. One interviewee said, "I'm not even able to share 1-2% of the depth of my knowledge on a medium like Twitter." Another explained, "It's such a headache dealing with the comments on technical tweets." If women can't even experience gender parity on the Internet, how can we ever expect it at work? (See WiCipedia: What's it like being the only girl in STEM class?)

