Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update dated and detailed

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact‘s next major update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” will arrive on October 13th, 2021, developer miHoYo has announced. This upcoming update will introduce the sixth of the major islands in Inazuma. Tsurumi Island is shrouded in a dense fog and features Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps lurking in it waiting to attack. If a player gets hit by one of these enemies, all party members will be affected by the Corrosion status, which causes characters to continuously lose HP, even if shielded.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Genshin Impact to Add Major Island, Playable Character, and More in New Update

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today revealed the first significant details about the upcoming Version 2.2 update, "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog," as part of a previously announced livestream. In addition to the expected addition of the Pyro-attuned Polearm-wielding Thoma as a four-star playable character, the Version 2.2 update will also add a major new island to Inazuma among a number of other changes when it releases on, as previously speculated, October 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact version 2.2 launches on October 13, adding the last Inazuma island, new character Thoma, seasonal events, challenges, and more

Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.2 will launch on October 13 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog', this update adds the last island for the Inazuma area, a new playable character Thoma, new seasonal events, new challenges, and new minigames. This update also brings Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, previously released for PlayStation platforms, as a collaboration character for those playing on mobile devices and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Genshin Impact Version 2.2: Dispel the mystic fog shrouding Tsurumi Island

Hello Travelers! Once again, your Genshin Impact dev team is here to bring you the newest information about the latest Genshin Impact update! With Version 2.2 Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog, coming on October 13, we’re going to bring you the last of the six major islands of Inazuma and Thoma as a playable character, together with his Hangout Event. Meanwhile, you may also step up to new challenges in Inazuma with Tartaglia and Xinyan, or enjoy some time with old friends in Liyue, Mondstadt, or in your personal realm.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Genshin Impact 2.2 Special Program Introduces Both New and Returning Characters; Merchandise, Rhythm Game, and More

This morning, developer MiHoYo marked their presence at Tokyo Game Show 2021 with the Genshin Impact at TGS Special Program, which delivered the latest information regarding Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog”. We’ve compiled all the information that was revealed. Please note that some of the following images...
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

'Genshin Impact': Upcoming Character Banners Confirmed For Patch 2.2

The recently concluded Special Program for “Genshin Impact” has revealed the upcoming character banners for the next major patch that’s due out next week. Patch 2.2 will see the return of two limited-time 5-star characters: Childe and Hu Tao. Rumors of a third Childe banner rerun were previously circulating around the “Genshin Impact” community, which caused a stir among fans who were hoping for an early Xiao or Ganyu reruns instead.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.2 livestream codes have been revealed

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm and the player base keeps growing by each day. The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in the game for the majority of the community. The Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Livestream on the official...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact News: New Serenitea Pot features in Version 2.2

The Serenitea Pot system in Genshin Impact has been one of the most interesting additions since the game’s launch. Housing systems have always been popular in RPG-like games, as players will have a place to call home in between periods of intense battle or exploration. The one in Genshin Impact is no different, and it can also be a hub for socialization, where different players can meet in places they’ve customized to their own liking. In version 2.2, there will be a lot of new additions to the Serenitea Pot system, along with a couple of quality-of-life changes, to enhance the experience of players investing in realm design.
VIDEO GAMES

