Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update dated and detailed

Sunday’s going to be a busy day for the Genshin Impact team. In addition to the anniversary concert they’ve been teasing for a while now, miHoYo has also announced the next Special Program stream. Scheduled to take place at 8:00 am Eastern time, the stream will cover the game’s next update: Version 2.2. At present, all miHoYo has revealed is that the title is "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog." I suppose we can guess it’s a new area because we have all the islands from Inazuma. Although that may not mean anything.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO