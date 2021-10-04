Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update dated and detailed
Genshin Impact‘s next major update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” will arrive on October 13th, 2021, developer miHoYo has announced. This upcoming update will introduce the sixth of the major islands in Inazuma. Tsurumi Island is shrouded in a dense fog and features Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps lurking in it waiting to attack. If a player gets hit by one of these enemies, all party members will be affected by the Corrosion status, which causes characters to continuously lose HP, even if shielded.egmnow.com
Comments / 0