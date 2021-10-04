CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentino SS22: a reimagined past for a new generation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Valentino​’s SS22 collection, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli had one clear goal: ​“To root a rich heritage in the present time”. He did this quite literally, painstakingly recreating a selection of archive pieces by Valentino Garavani from across the Italian house’s storied history, including an animal print coat worn by ​’60s Valentino model Veruschka, a white ruffle-sleeve mini dress worn by Marisa Berenson and two billowing poppy print dresses, memorably shot by Chris von Wangenheim.

Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
Person
Zendaya
Person
Marisa Berenson
Wwd.com

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Pre-pandemic, Valentino ready-to-wear shows in Paris were typically staged in a sleek tent — a metaphor for the fashion bubble, a closed community of media and retail professionals, VIPs and influencers. For spring 2022, Pierpaolo Piccioli switched to the Carreau du Temple, a former market building in the bustling and...
hypebeast.com

Raf Simons’ SS22 Collection Reimagines Gendered Silhouettes

Raf Simons is well-versed in genderless design, continuing to evolve the interpretation of what dress codes can look like. For the Spring/Summer 2022 season, Simons furthered his unconventional approach by reimagining the classic business uniform. At its core, the collection featured business-inspired garments like striped button-down shirts, blazers, neutral-colored A-line...
interviewmagazine.com

Valentino: “Pier Paolo Strikes Again”

WHEN/WHERE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 at 2:30 p.M., LE CARREAU DU TEMPLE. “Pier Paolo Piccioli strikes again. Sorry for my word vomit— I’m absolutely OBSESSED with this collection. Pier Paolo had us—the boys, the girls, the theys, the thems—congregate in this spectacular marketplace, which was a beautiful space to bring together such a powerful collection of people. All of the models stomped down the runway in their boots, they really gave all their energy. It was really about radical individuality, but it also connected history with the contemporary moment in this COVID world of ours, where all we have is the skin that we’re in. I was obsessed with the sequins and glitter, the strong colors and textures and silhouettes. The clothes captured the eye in this grand way, but they also made you want to dream and have fun and be a part of this army of sorts. We’ve been in this dystopic state, and all we can doo… is strive for utopia. What better way to do that than to be sexy and sultry in Paris?”
#Paris Fashion Week#Generation#Lent#Ss22#Italian
hypebeast.com

Marine Serre SS22 Explores a New Sense of Optimism Amidst Chaos

For Spring/Summer 2022, Marine Serre returns with a collection that stays true to the designer’s pursuit of interpreting dystopian themes to comment on the current global mood. In the past year, the designer has revealed two short films, Amor Fati and Core, both of which evoked heavy emotions in her directorial endeavors.
theface.com

Maison Margiela SS22: a love letter to the resilience of youth

One of the main markers of John Galliano’s tenure at Maison Margiela is that every season, he enjoys the freedom of creating new and fantastical worlds for us to dip our toes into. For his SS22 Co-Ed collection, he expanded on his previous Artisanal haute couture show to present a film that explored themes of survival, instinct and the passage of time, all of which coalesced into a love letter to the resilience of youth.
Sourcing Journal

For Stella McCartney, Mushrooms Are the Future of Fashion

At Paris Fashion Week, the British designer featured a version of her Frayme bag clad in Mylo, a leather alternative made from mycelium. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Highsnobiety

Miu Miu x New Balance 574 SS22 Collaboration: First Look

Editor's Notes: Miu Miu, a label that's kept its distance from sneaker collaborations, is dipping its toe into the lucrative business of co-signed footwear. At Paris Fashion Week, Prada's sister label lit the fashion-sphere on fire with dangerously low-rise bottoms, a Y2K throwback that overshadowed an equally noteworthy development: a Miu Miu x New Balance 574.
theface.com

Balenciaga SS22’s meta movie premiere featuring… The Simpsons!

On Saturday night, outside the Théâtre du Châtelet, Demna Gvasalia showcased his Balenciaga SS22 collection, whipping up a meta movie-premiere-meets-fashion-show for the purpose – one that will undoubtedly go down in history for its playful probing of celebrity culture, and the ever-thinning line between high fashion and entertainment. Against a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paris Fashion Week: 44 Luxury Brands Design Looks to Honor Alber Elbaz

AZ Factory closed out the whole Spring-Summer 2022 season for Paris Fashion Week, with fans packed into the Carreau du Temple to honor renowned designer Alber Elbaz, who shockingly died at the age of 59 from COVID-19 in April of this year. It was only in January that Albaz launched his brand, AZ Factory. Some of the pieces in Monday night’s presentation were his final creations, but they were accompanied by looks from a plethora of other high-fashion brands. Themed “Love Brings Love,” the show was a collaboration of over 40 couture houses, unified to honor the life and sartorial legacy...
AFP

French Vogue marks 100 years but is it still in fashion?

French Vogue has been setting trends for a century, from the post-war 'New Look' of Christian Dior through the sexual liberation of the 1960s to the dangling-cigarette waifs of the 2000s. In a world where new fashion trends can blow up around the world in seconds, it has become much harder for a monthly magazine to set the pace. 
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly Designs Fall Capsule Collection for Nasty Gal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Maeve Reilly has transformed the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Ciara and even Disney’s charming Niumo dolls — and now everyone can wear the Hollywood stylist’s signature ’90s-inspired aesthetic with her new fall capsule collection for Nasty Gal. Los Angeles-based Reilly has designed an affordable range ($26 to $374) of mix-and-match closet staples, faux leather items and oversized tailored pieces for achieving her trademark combination of structured minimalism and relaxed streetwear. That translates to ribbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theface.com

Nicolas Ghesquière’s surreal time-warp for Louis Vuitton SS22

Time has often been of the essence for Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director since 2013. But that’s not to say he’s always in a rush. Instead, the concept of time has informed Ghesquière’s collections. For Cruise 2018, he presented a heady mash-up of sci-fi prints and deconstructed silhouettes through...
