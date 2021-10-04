Valentino SS22: a reimagined past for a new generation
For Valentino’s SS22 collection, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli had one clear goal: “To root a rich heritage in the present time”. He did this quite literally, painstakingly recreating a selection of archive pieces by Valentino Garavani from across the Italian house’s storied history, including an animal print coat worn by ’60s Valentino model Veruschka, a white ruffle-sleeve mini dress worn by Marisa Berenson and two billowing poppy print dresses, memorably shot by Chris von Wangenheim.theface.com
