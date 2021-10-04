Valentino SS22: a reimagined past for a new generation

WHEN/WHERE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 at 2:30 p.M., LE CARREAU DU TEMPLE. “Pier Paolo Piccioli strikes again. Sorry for my word vomit— I’m absolutely OBSESSED with this collection. Pier Paolo had us—the boys, the girls, the theys, the thems—congregate in this spectacular marketplace, which was a beautiful space to bring together such a powerful collection of people. All of the models stomped down the runway in their boots, they really gave all their energy. It was really about radical individuality, but it also connected history with the contemporary moment in this COVID world of ours, where all we have is the skin that we’re in. I was obsessed with the sequins and glitter, the strong colors and textures and silhouettes. The clothes captured the eye in this grand way, but they also made you want to dream and have fun and be a part of this army of sorts. We’ve been in this dystopic state, and all we can doo… is strive for utopia. What better way to do that than to be sexy and sultry in Paris?”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO