Titans vs. Jets snap count report: How Tennessee used its roster in Week 4 loss

*I wrote this back in week 2 after the Titans game in Seattle. Forgot to post. It feels meaningless to post this after today’s game but nevertheless I’m putting this up. This past Sunday the Titans surprised a lot of people myself included by going to Seattle and beating the Seahawks. It was a great comeback win for the team, considering they were down by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Last week the Titans didn’t have anything to show for when the Cardinals came into town and annihilated us last week which left many of us wondering how this week was going to go. I didn’t really give us a shot to win but if they at least made the game competitive it would’ve been enough for me to see that we are still a good football team. I wrote last week how great football teams bounce back after losses and this week the Titans did just that. It was phenomenal to see the resiliency of this team.

