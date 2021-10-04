Titans vs. Jets snap count report: How Tennessee used its roster in Week 4 loss
The Tennessee Titans were thoroughly embarrassed on Sunday, falling in overtime to the previously winless New York Jets by a score of 27-24. The Jets were able to exploit all of the Titans’ weaknesses. The likes of Qunnien Williams, C.J. Mosley, John Franklin-Myers and Quincy Williams got after Ryan Tannehill early and often, sacking him an astounding seven times. Tannehill has now been sacked a league-leading 17 times through four weeks.www.musiccitymiracles.com
Comments / 0