Big 12 play is getting more and more intense, and that trend continues this week. Like I said last week, the Big 12 is entering what is the gauntlet of conference play, and as usual chaos is ensuing. After having two undefeated teams square off, Oklahoma State got the win over Baylor, and now the Oklahoma schools are the last remaining undefeated teams within the conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO