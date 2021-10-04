Jets' Quincy, Quinnen Williams Make Brotherly History, Lead Defense in Win
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made history against the Tennessee Titans as both brothers recorded a sack in the win.
Author:
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made history against the Tennessee Titans as both brothers recorded a sack in the win.
Author:
JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets
Comments / 0