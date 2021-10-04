Venezuela Slashes Six Zeroes off Its Currency, Bolivar Keeps Losing Ground Against the Dollar – Economics Editorials 99
The Central Bank Of Venezuela applied the announced redenomination plan for the national fiat currency, the bolivar on October 1. This redenomination implied slashing six zeroes from the currency, to make payments and currency handling easier, according to earlier statements. However, just hours after applying this measure, the bolivar lost more than 20% of its value against the U.S. dollar.editorials24.com
