New York Jets Flight Connections 10/4/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came away with a win in a close game yesterday, beating the Titans in overtime 27-24. The Jets had multiple chances to put the Titans away in this game, but didn’t do so until the very last possible second. The team got its first win though, and that’s really all that matters. The Jets will face the Atlanta Falcons in England next week. The Falcons were on the opposite side of a last second score, as they lost to the Washington Football Team with only seconds to spare in the fourth quarter. Hopefully the Jets won’t need any late game heroics in order to come out with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.