CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Flight Connections 10/4/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came away with a win in a close game yesterday, beating the Titans in overtime 27-24. The Jets had multiple chances to put the Titans away in this game, but didn’t do so until the very last possible second. The team got its first win though, and that’s really all that matters. The Jets will face the Atlanta Falcons in England next week. The Falcons were on the opposite side of a last second score, as they lost to the Washington Football Team with only seconds to spare in the fourth quarter. Hopefully the Jets won’t need any late game heroics in order to come out with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.
NFL
The Game Haus

Preview of New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos meet in Denver, Colorado this week, and there is plenty on the table. the Jets are coming off of an ugly loss against the New England Patriots, while the Broncos are fresh off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which the Broncos defense sent the Jaguars to purgatory. Which team will prevail here in Week 3? Here is a preview of the New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos have “top 10 defense,” Jets say after New York quarterback Zach Wilson hammered at Mile High

Count Zach Wilson a Broncos admirer. Not a fan, mind you. Not after the way Denver’s defense kept the kid’s head spinning for three hours Sunday. “I would say they’re a really good defense, of course,” the Jets rookie quarterback said Sunday after being harassed for five sacks, two interceptions and nine QB hits in a 26-0 shellacking by Denver. “You’ve seen what (Broncos coach) Vic Fangio has done over the years. They do a good job of eliminating (explosive plays) down the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
pff.com

NFL Week 4 Game Recap: New York Jets 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Zach Wilson notched his first win as an NFL starter Sunday, as the New York Jets took down Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 27-24, in Week 4. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets 27 Titans 24 (Overtime): Into the Win Column In a Thriller

Last week I was a bit taken aback by the reaction Jets fans had to the team’s loss in Denver. Don’t get me wrong. There was nothing redeemable about the way the team played against the Broncos. I was just shocked by how hopeless many viewed the franchise. An 0-3...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Victory At Last!

The New York Jets got their first win of the 2021 season last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling overtime win, 27 - 24. Zach Wilson showed the special talents that got him drafted #2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and the Jets’ defensive line dominated, pressuring Ryan Tannehill all game. The Jets record under new head coach Robert Saleh rose to 1-3. How did the power rankings feel about this win? Let’s find out.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

How does Zach Wilson compare to other Rookie QB’s from the class of 2021

The popular saying is that you can’t complete an assessment of a rookie until they’ve had at least three years in the league. While I largely agree with that, I don’t think there’s any harm in comparing our rookies to their peers, so other rookies who are starting in this league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green Nation#Titans#The Atlanta Falcons
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Grading Week 4’s win vs. Tennessee

The New York Jets got back in the win column for the first time in 271 days on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Top Offensive Performer: QB Zach Wilson (21-of-34, 297 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) Top Defensive Performer: DL John Franklin-Myers (4 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 TFL, 1...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Sorry Coach: The Jets Need Zach Wilson To Be Exciting, Not Boring

“It’s ok to play a boring game of football.”. Those were the words of Jets head coach Robert Saleh about his quarterback after the team’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots. That game was a nightmare for Zach Wilson who threw four interceptions in his regular season debut in front of his home fans.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Falcons

The New York Jets began the 2021-22 regular season with a winless 0-3 record, but that was before the severely hobbled Tennessee Titans made their way to East Rutherford in Week 4. With the Titans short a handful of key players, including superstar wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Jets managed to pull off an overtime victory at home to officially get on the board in 2021-22.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy