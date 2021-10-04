Social Security Needs a Lifeline. Could These Changes Be in the Works?
Each year, the Social Security Trustees release a report about the state of the program’s finances. This year’s report wasn’t exactly loaded with positive news. In fact, the Trustees recently reported that Social Security’s combined trust funds are expected to run out of money by 2034. Once that happens, current recipients could see their benefits cut, while future recipients may be in line for less money than they’d normally be scheduled to receive.www.koamnewsnow.com
