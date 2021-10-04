CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Social Security Needs a Lifeline. Could These Changes Be in the Works?

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the Social Security Trustees release a report about the state of the program’s finances. This year’s report wasn’t exactly loaded with positive news. In fact, the Trustees recently reported that Social Security’s combined trust funds are expected to run out of money by 2034. Once that happens, current recipients could see their benefits cut, while future recipients may be in line for less money than they’d normally be scheduled to receive.

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Rules That Could Catch You Off Guard

Many Americans don't know the truth about Social Security taxes. Working while receiving Social Security could have a surprising effect. Delaying a benefits claim doesn't always raise your benefits. Social Security is one of the most important entitlement programs in the United States since it provides a crucial source of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Lifeline#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Social Security Needs#Works
Kankakee Daily Journal

How does Social Security work when a spouse or ex-spouse dies?

Dear Savvy Senior, Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my 17-year-old daughter are eligible for anything? — Divorced Survivor. Dear Divorced, If your ex-husband worked and paid Social Security taxes and you and/or your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
koamnewsnow.com

4 Medicare Secrets That Could Ruin Your Retirement

Many seniors rely on Medicare to provide comprehensive health coverage during retirement. But the program has its fair share of rules, and not knowing all of them could derail your finances once your career comes to a close. Here are a few lesser-known Medicare facts you must be aware of.
SOCIAL SECURITY
koamnewsnow.com

Are Today’s Workers Dramatically Underestimating the Cost of Retirement?

The average worker believes they’ll need about $500,000 to feel financially secure in retirement, according to a Transamerica survey. But there’s a wide variance in opinion by generation. The median amount millennials feel they need to save is just $300,000, while baby boomers are more inclined to say they’ll need about $750,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Is the Worst Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

Many Americans believe a dangerous myth about Social Security. Retiring early because of this common misconception could have financial consequences. Claiming Social Security at 62 would mean taking a large benefits cut compared to waiting until later to claim benefits. There are circumstances where this makes sense, such as if you have serious health issues and don't expect to receive benefits for long.
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fast Company

Debt ceiling crisis: What happens to Social Security, Medicare, and Child Tax Credits?

Tensions are high in Washington this week: With the U.S. government hurtling past its debt ceiling, Congress is scrambling to pass a new borrowing limit before October 18, the day federal cash is expected to run out. But negotiations have stalled to a partisan deadlock in recent weeks, and with the threat of default looming, politicians and citizens alike are growing sweaty-palmed.
U.S. POLITICS
koamnewsnow.com

Why a $3,895 Social Security Check Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be

In 2021, the maximum Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. This sounds like a fortune — and compared to the average monthly benefit of $1,544, it does provide a generous amount of income. But, the reality is, even if you’re one of the lucky few to get $46,740 in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy