Apple reportedly working on new L.A. Grove Apple Store location

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is reportedly working on a new Apple Store in Los Angeles, with an unannounced store in the Grove potentially set to replace the existing Apple Store operating in the same area. Apple often refurbishes stores to improve the customer experience, which can sometimes result in the company shifting the...

