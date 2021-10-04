Fargo Fire Department Respond to Mattress Fire at South Fargo Apartment Complex

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department confirming to WDAY Radio they responded to an apartment off 21st Street South, just South of the Islamic Center Sunday evening. Crews had to briefly evacuate the building after a mattress caught fire inside. Little damage was done, and the apartment where the mattress did catch on fire only had the bed and a TV in it. Residents were aloud back inside shortly after midnight, but Fargo Fire stuck around for a separate investigation.