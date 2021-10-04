Century Sentence for Repeat Child Abuser

A repeat child sexual abuser has been sentenced to 100 years in prison, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 48 year old Daniel Definbaugh was sentenced to consecutive 50 year sentences after he was found guilty of two counts of second degree sexual abuse. Definbaugh told a friend of the mother of a two year old that he had sexual contact with the two year old when he would change her diaper. When investigators confronted him he confessed to using a sex toy on the child. He also told the friend about a plan to kidnap the girl and taking her to Ohio. Definbaugh’s sentence was upgraded because of a prior conviction of attempted sexual contact with a minor in Ohio. He will have to serve 85 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.