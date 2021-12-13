ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

15 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

By Alex Lee and Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X247h_0cGRHbus00

We don’t wish to alarm anyone, but Christmas is coming. Forget about October, it’s gone. Halloween? A distant memory. Summer and sunshine? Don’t make us laugh. It’s constant jingle bells from now until next year, which somehow is 2022.

Things look set to be a little different this year, with warnings of an impending present shortage caused not by a gadabout Santa, but a global supply chain snarl-up set to continue for many more months. Shoppers are being advised to start early due to a lack of shipping containers, fewer HGV drivers in the UK and a continuing scarcity of semiconductors, which power the most sought-after electronics.

But while we’re still being starved of the PS5 and Xbox series X , 2021 has still seen a raft of hot new gadgets capturing our undivided attention. From new wireless headphones and earbuds to wireless speakers , new phones and smartwatches, like the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 , we’ve been spoilt for choice this year.

Looking for some great discounts ahead of the festive fun? Take a look at our round-up of the best tech to gift... or maybe write to Santa for.

How we tested

To give you a helping hand, we’ve compiled a list of the best techie Christmas gifts, ideal for your loved ones. They’ve all been tested extensively by us. We’ve listened to them; typed and gamed on them; sat on our bums, one controller in our hands, for hours, playing Sea of Thieves ; ran with them on our wrists; brought them out to the park; lost and found items with them; and called people from across the world with them. Basically, we can guarantee that everything you find here is top quality.

Read more:

We’ll be continuously testing and reviewing the latest new gadgets right up until the big day itself, so check back if you don’t see something you think your loved one will like right away. So, without further ado, here are the best tech-focused gifts for Christmas 2021.

The best tech gifts for Christmas 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Xbox series X: £449.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best games console for kids and families – Nintendo Switch OLED: £309, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Android smartwatch – Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: £269, Very.co.uk
  • Best Bluetooth speaker – Bang & Olufsen beosound explore: £169, Johnlewis.com
  • Best item tracker – Tile mate combo pack: £69.99, Tile.com
  • Best Alexa smart display – Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: £107.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best laptop – Huawei Matebook X pro: £1,379.97, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best wireless earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4: £199, Johnlewis.com
  • Best robot vacuum cleaner – iRobot roomba j7+: £819, Irobot.co.uk
  • Best item tracker for iOS users – Apple AirTag, 4 pack: £80, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Google smart display – Google Nest Hub: £88.89, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best wireless Apple headphones – Apple AirPods max: £549, Apple.com
  • Best webcam – Logitech C920: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget wireless earbuds for Android users – Google Pixel buds A-series: £99.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best portable Sonos speaker – Sonos Roam: £199, Amazon.co.uk

Xbox series X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QicLH_0cGRHbus00

Best: Overall

Want to pick up the latest games console this Christmas? You’d better start shopping now, because the Xbox series X is one of the most sought-after pieces of electronics this year. Launched in 2020, this is the best Xbox ever made. It’s already backwards compatible with all of your existing games, and has an expanding catalogue of unmissable titles to dive into including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 .

The Xbox series X is unfathomably difficult to find in stock. So head over to our Xbox stock tracking page to be in with the best chance of picking one up.

Read the full Xbox series X review

Buy now £449.99, Argos.co.uk

Nintendo Switch OLED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0h4v_0cGRHbus00

Best: Games console for kids and families

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the company’s latest and greatest gaming console, and it ticks off almost everything handheld and tabletop Switch gamers were begging for. There’s a bigger and more handsome 7in OLED screen, an improved kickstand, it’s more solidly built, and you might even appreciate the enhanced speakers. It’s just an all-round great system.

Stock is limited, and it may not be available from our link. Head over to our Nintendo OLED stock tracking page for the most up to date leads.

Read the full Nintendo Switch OLED review

Buy now £309.00, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFjB0_0cGRHbus00

Best: Android smartwatch

The closest thing Android has to an official smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 is an elegant and sophisticated wearable packed with so many biometric sensors and health-tracking features it would make a cardiologist blush. The newest in the series can measure body fat, track workouts, monitor your sleep quality and even tell the time.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy watch 4 review

Buy now £269.00, Very.co.uk

Bang & Olufsen beosound explore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atIHR_0cGRHbus00

Best: Bluetooth speaker

A Bluetooth speaker built for the great outdoors, the Beosound explore makes the perfect gift for a loved one or friend whose idea of fun involves hanging around the poncho section of Decathlon. It’s classy, rugged, waterproof, sandproof and designed to survive heavy impacts while sounding great and lasting for days between charges.

Read the full Bang & Olufsen Beosound explore review

Buy now £169.00, Johnlewis.com

Tile mate combo pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iciby_0cGRHbus00

Best: Item tracker

Attach one of these inconspicuous Bluetooth trackers to your keys, your bag, or anything else you don’t want to lose, and you can then use your phone to see its location and trigger a helpful (and loud) jingle. These are real life-changers, and put an end to frantically searching for your belongings when you’re already running late. The combo pack can be customised to include the super useful, credit card-sized Tile slim, which is designed to fit inside a wallet.

Read more: 8 best key finders to help you track down your stuff

Buy now £69.99, Tile.com

Amazon Echo Show 8, 2nd gen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEWWv_0cGRHbus00

Best: Alexa smart display

“Alexa, what should I get for Christmas?”. The Amazon Echo Show 8! It’s the company’s latest smart display and it only costs £119.99, so you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck. There’s an ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13MP camera, which has less intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo Show 10. The second-generation Echo Show 8 is now the go-to device for those looking for an Amazon smart display.

Read the full Amazon Echo Show 8 review

Buy now £107.99, Amazon.co.uk

Huawei matebook X pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivQgk_0cGRHbus00

Best: Laptop

Our laptops have proved the unsung heroes of 2021, enabling many of us to work from anywhere we could find a wi-fi connection, a power socket and a ready supply of coffee. If you know someone whose device is on its last legs, how about a festive upgrade to the fastest and most stylish Windows laptop we’ve tested this year? The Huawei Matebook X Pro is a real powerhouse: speedy, comfortable to use and ready for any task you throw at it.

Read the full Huawei Matebook X Pro review

Buy now £1379.97, Amazon.co.uk

Sony WF-1000XM4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpBgx_0cGRHbus00

Best: Wireless earbuds

Launched this summer, Sony’s latest earbuds not only sound great, but are packed with a slate of genuinely useful and clever features. Noise-cancellation adapts to your surroundings and movement, tuning out public transport noise while sitting on the train, but dialling in car engines for safety when walking down the street. When you speak, the earbuds will pause your music and tune into voice frequencies, so you can hold a conversation without removing them. A stylish set of luxury earbuds, these make the perfect gift for those returning to the commotion of the daily commute.

Buy now £199.00, Johnlewis.com

iRobot roomba j7+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucxze_0cGRHbus00

Best: Robot vacuum cleaner

The j7+ is iRobot’s latest mid-range robot vacuum cleaner and is essentially a sleeker version of the more entry-level i7, with a rounded body, a smaller self-contained cleaning base and a nifty little compartment for your spare bags. It packs in all the latest smart technology you’ll ever need to keep your home spotless. It’s the first Roomba to use precision vision navigation – essentially superior obstacle avoidance, so it can dodge around cables, socks, shoes and those pesky laces, but also manoeuvre around your Christmas tree and, yep, any dog poop. We particularly enjoyed that we could see particularly dirty areas in the app, as well as estimate how long it will take to clean a room based on its size. The j7 is smart, small and with its automatic dirt ejection, it knows when to empty itself out into the base. An ideal gift for post-Christmas cleaning.

Buy now £819.00, Irobot.co.uk

Apple AirTag, 4 pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRAts_0cGRHbus00

Best: Item tracker for iOS users

Got a loved one who is constantly losing their stuff? Meet the Apple AirTag, a disc-shaped tracker that slots neatly around your keys, into your wallet or around the strap of your backpack. Thanks to ultra-wideband technology, turn-by-turn directions lead you straight to your stuff if you’re in range, with just the use of your iPhone, complete with handy vibrations as you get closer. The only issue? You’ll probably need to buy an AirTag accessory , if you want to hook it onto anything. It’s a very Apple product, you see.

Read the full Apple AirTag review

Buy now £80.00, Amazon.co.uk

Google nest hub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhbiv_0cGRHbus00

Best: Google smart display

The main dashboard of the connected smart home, the Google Nest Hub can be used to control lighting, raise and lower blinds, lock doors and set reminders. It’s powered by the Google Assistant, meaning it does everything your phone’s virtual assistant does and a little more. In the bedroom it can use radar to monitor your sleep schedule and suggest improvements, but the nest hub is at its most useful in the kitchen for setting hands-free timers, controlling music and displaying recipes and cooking tips.

Buy now £88.89, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8HcF_0cGRHbus00

Best: Wireless Apple headphones

Did someone say they needed a new pair of headphones? Apple’s new AirPods max over-ears are an absolute dream for any audiophile. They sound stellar – both rich and full – thanks to the 40mm dynamic driver. But our favourite feature has to be spatial audio. The feeling of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing. And with soft knitted earcups and a knitted headband, you won’t want to take them off.

Read the full Apple Airpods max review

Buy now £549.00, Apple.com

Logitech C920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWjpC_0cGRHbus00

Best: Webcam

Anyone who’s been working from home lately will know what a difference a decent webcam can make. The Logitech C920 has you looking your best at Zoom meetings, with software that can track your face to keep you in frame, automatic focusing and colour balance, and adaptive exposure to stop you looking like something from a Japanese horror film when sitting in front of a bright window.

Buy now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Google Pixel buds A-series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xO03k_0cGRHbus00

Best: Budget wireless earbuds for Android users

Ever felt left out when you’ve seen those Apple guys walking around with white stalks hanging out of their ears? Look on in envy no more, because Google has released the Pixel buds A-series, a true rival to the standard Apple AirPods. They’re comfy to wear, pack in a bunch of smarts and look almost invisible in your ears. Better yet, they’re not only the cheapest Pixel buds out right now, but they sound pretty darn good as well.

Read the full Pixel buds A-series review

Buy now £99.99, Argos.co.uk

Sonos Roam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9z4G_0cGRHbus00

Best: Portable Sonos speaker

The roam is Sonos’s smallest and cheapest speaker and is the company’s first specifically designed for taking out with you on your own little adventures. It’s light, waterproof and as small as a plastic water bottle. But despite its dinky size, it’s still an ultra-powerful speaker, in both tech terms and sound. With features like sound swap, auto trueplay and booming, far-reaching bass, this is your go-to picnic speaker – but it’s also perfect for your bathroom

Read the full Sonos Roam review

Buy now £199.00, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Tech Christmas gifts

The best tech Christmas gift happens to be the most in-demand console around right now – the Xbox series X . It’s the best Xbox that Microsoft has ever made and is an absolute powerhouse. For audiophiles, we’d recommend picking up Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound explore or Sonos’s roam speaker – both are accomplished portable devices.

If you want to give your loved one the gift of never losing their keys or wallet ever again, look no further than the Apple AirTags or the Tile combo pack .

We’ll be continuously adding to this list as we inch closer to Christmas, so if you don’t see something you like right now, check back soon.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the best bits of tech and other Christmas presents, try the links below:

Want to have a great countdown to Christmas? Have a read of our reviews of the best advent calendars

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Tech#Apple Software#Santa#Hgv
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get before Christmas

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 somehow just reappeared. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
WEHT/WTVW

These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas. We’ve […]
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best smart thermostats in 2022: Keep your home at the right temperature

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more Nobody wants to be too cold or too hot during the day. Moving forward with technology, you want to make sure that you keep up with the trends. That means you should be looking to set up your home in a smart and sophisticated way. And by smart, we mean with smart technology. Syncing your home with virtual assistants and smart speakers can save time throughout the day and help save you money. Another addition to your home that can be set up for...
ELECTRONICS
Peninsula Daily News

Best Gadgets (December 2021) Top Tech Gadget Gift Ideas to Buy

The best gifts can always be found no matter what time of year. We have worked very hard to provide you with a wide range of gift ideas for this holiday season. You can fill your shopping sleigh with must-haves and the best holiday gifts with a bit of patience and expert advice.
ELECTRONICS
WISH-TV

Stocking stuffer gadget gift ideas

These gift ideas are small enough to fit in a stocking, but powerful enough to make a meaningful gift. David Novak, the Gadget Guy, joined us today to share what makes each of these gadgets special. 1. PaperLike for iPad. Around $40, paperlike.com. For iPad Mini owners that use their...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

The best tech gifts for 2021 when money is no object

Here at the Komando HQ, we’re always sharing clever new ways you can save money. Tap or click here for five apps that will save you money on things you’re already buying. Now that you’ve got all this extra money in your pocket, you may want to splurge it on something special.
ELECTRONICS
Houston Chronicle

Dr. Mac: What to gift that geek you know

It’s that time of year again — time to select awesome gifts for geeks you love. All year long, I scout for geeky goods and services I think will appeal to geeks of all ages, and this has been a banner year. So here are a few low-cost (and no-cost) ideas for your consideration.
LIFESTYLE
WPRI

Holiday gadget gift ideas 2021

Discovering new ideas for Christmas gifts is always fun. Today, Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back to share some great gadgets for the holidays. Pawz, The Calming Pup by hand2mind — is a calming companion teaching kids ages 3 and up how to manage their emotions through social-emotional learning (SEL). Kids practice mindfulness and breath awareness with this pup’s auto adjusting light that guides children through engaging breath activities; inhaling when the light gets brighter and exhaling as the light fades. Along the way, kids are exposed to the nuances of social-emotional learning as Pawz encourages them to be fully present and bring awareness to their thoughts and feelings. Priced around $20 on Amazon. Pawz The Calming Pup also doubles as a night light, glowing in five colors and has different timer options for a calming bedtime routine. Available now on Amazon.com.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy