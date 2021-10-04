CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford, CT

Opinion: Dark money behind school board conflicts

By Christine Palm, Frank Hanley Santoro
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools are the latest battleground in the culture wars. Protests over issues such as critical race theory, masks and vaccines have cropped up all over the state, including in the towns of Guilford, New Canaan, Glastonbury, Haddam, Cheshire, Bristol and Fairfield. The protesters often characterize themselves as concerned parents. This may be partially true, but it is not the whole story. If you dig deep enough, you will find a web of dark money fueling political operatives in so-called “astroturf” groups — those that purport to be grassroots but are in fact formed and funded by hidden corporate and political sponsors. Their agenda has little to do with improving public education.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

McConnell vows GOP won't help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer 'tantrum'

On Friday that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling later this year, and stated that a recent speech by Majority Leader. (D-N.Y) had "poisoned the well." "Last night, Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January. I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," McConnell wrote in the letter to Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Guilford, CT
Education
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Guilford, CT
Society
City
Haddam, CT
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Guilford, CT
City
Westbrook, CT
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon

Comments / 0

Community Policy