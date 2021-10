Earthstone Energy Inc. entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin (the Bolt-On Acquisition) from two sellers unaffiliated with Earthstone. The aggregate purchase price of the Bolt-On Acquisition is approximately $73.2 million consisting of $49.2 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and approximately 2.6 million shares of Earthstone’s Class-A common stock valued at $24 million based on a closing share price of $9.20 on September 30, 2021. The Bolt-On Acquisition is expected to close by the middle of the fourth quarter of 2021 with an effective date of July 1, 2021.

