The Best Books for October 2021

By Katie Tamola
shondaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober brings us chunky sweaters, 30 days of Halloween prep, and this year, an excellent book selection. We have a memoir about claiming sexuality, a timely and thought-provoking novel from Emmy-winner Tamron Hall, a novel that examines the complexity of mean girls, and more. Light a pumpkin candle, break out your e-reader, and enjoy.

