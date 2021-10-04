The Best Books for October 2021

This month’s Read Carolina pick is “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix. Lynette Tarkington is a final girl – the sole survivor of two different massacres. Years after facing her killers and losing everyone she ever loved, Lynnette still cannot move on from her past. Neither can the five other women who attend the Final Girl Support Group. When someone in their group is found dead, they realize it’s happening all over again. Only this time, someone is picking off the final girls until the ultimate final girl is left. Inspired by classic 80’s films such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” this author gives those campy horror tropes a modern day twist. Fast paced, terrifying, and unique, with a little bit of humor, this is the perfect book to get you into the Halloween spirit.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO