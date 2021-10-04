Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Details Trump Family's 2019 State Dinner With Queen Elizabeth II In Upcoming Book

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham opened up about President Donald Trump and his family's meeting with Britain's royal family in 2019 in her upcoming book.

According to a preview of I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House obtained by TMZ, Trump's children were excited about the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in June 2019. "It was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," Grisham wrote.

The family is said to have wanted to fly on Air Force One and for there to be spots at the table at the state dinner for Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump's boyfriend, TMZ reported.

Grisham wrote that Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds was concerned that the then-President's children would ruin the trip. Reynolds allegedly told Grisham has they "are going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies" and would "be an embarrassment to the whole country."

According to an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wanted to attend a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the trip. The couple allegedly tried to join a meeting with the Queen, the President and the First Lady but were prevented from joining because there was no more room in the helicopter.

Grisham wrote that the trip was a "good example" of the "complications" caused by Ivanka's "various ideas and requests."

"Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States," Grisham reportedly wrote.

Grisham described the White House under Trump's presidency as "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks," per TMZ.

"Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about," a spokesperson for Trump told TMZ. "She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things."

As previously reported by OK!, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by the Daily Mail, Trump took an "unusual interest" in a young, attractive female staffer during his presidency.

"A couple of times I came close to telling Mrs. Trump about the president's behavior. I thought that if she would say one little word to him about it, she could make it stop. But I could never bring myself to say anything," Grisham wrote.

Grisham was later replaced as press secretary by Kayleigh McEnany.