CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Details Trump Family's 2019 State Dinner With Queen Elizabeth II In Upcoming Book

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0cGRFg7F00

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham opened up about President Donald Trump and his family's meeting with Britain's royal family in 2019 in her upcoming book.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a preview of I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House obtained by TMZ, Trump's children were excited about the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in June 2019. "It was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," Grisham wrote.

The family is said to have wanted to fly on Air Force One and for there to be spots at the table at the state dinner for Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump's boyfriend, TMZ reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYWc9_0cGRFg7F00
Source: MEGA

Grisham wrote that Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds was concerned that the then-President's children would ruin the trip. Reynolds allegedly told Grisham has they "are going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies" and would "be an embarrassment to the whole country."

According to an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wanted to attend a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the trip. The couple allegedly tried to join a meeting with the Queen, the President and the First Lady but were prevented from joining because there was no more room in the helicopter.

Grisham wrote that the trip was a "good example" of the "complications" caused by Ivanka's "various ideas and requests."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3Gzm_0cGRFg7F00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States," Grisham reportedly wrote.

Grisham described the White House under Trump's presidency as "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks," per TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about," a spokesperson for Trump told TMZ. "She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhasJ_0cGRFg7F00
Source: MEGA

As previously reported by OK!, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by the Daily Mail, Trump took an "unusual interest" in a young, attractive female staffer during his presidency.

"A couple of times I came close to telling Mrs. Trump about the president's behavior. I thought that if she would say one little word to him about it, she could make it stop. But I could never bring myself to say anything," Grisham wrote.

Grisham was later replaced as press secretary by Kayleigh McEnany.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

What did Stephanie Grisham expect?

Of all the charlatans and grifters keen to cash out of Trumpworld with some tawdry tell-all of Donald Trump's presidency, few figures had the most potential for dropping a true bombshell than Stephanie Grisham.
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Tiffany Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Biden back to fake White House set for spin on down jobs report

President Biden went back to his fake White House set as the backdrop for his reaction to the disappointing September jobs report Friday, days after the mock-up was widely panned on social media. Despite the White House offering several venues fit for presidential remarks — including the Oval Office, the...
POTUS
mediaite.com

Stephen Colbert Spoils the Wildest Moments from Stephanie Grisham’s Tell-All to Hurt Book Sales

Stephen Colbert does not want anyone to buy Stephanie Grisham new tell-all book, so he spoiled all the best parts on Tuesday night. The Late Show host tried his best to avoid talking about the Trump administration, but eventually stopped dragging his feet, conceding, “Sometimes the news forces me to talk about our former president, Scrooge McSchmuck.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

White House briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Trump White House#The Washington Post#The White House
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Biden to Restore 3 National Monuments Cut by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Stephanie Grisham Admits She Did Not Vote For Trump In 2020

Stephanie Grisham was OK with working for Donald Trump ― but not willing to vote for him. The former White House press secretary told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that she did not cast a ballot for Trump during the 2020 presidential election — you know, the one he keeps baselessly insisting that he won.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy