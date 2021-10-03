Woman found in Lake Norman remains unknown

LAKE NORMAN — Over the years, the Lady in the Lake has been the sorceress who spirits a dying King A... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a Lake Arthur woman. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Lake Arthur Fire Department responded to the fire near Calcasieu Avenue and 6th Street at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Officials identified human remains recovered in Chippewa County are a Reedsburg woman who was reported missing over a year ago. Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, was recovered in the town of Wheaton in Chippewa County on Oct. 14 2020, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in an Oct. 4 press release on its Facebook page. The county sheriff’s office received official notification from the University of North Texas Sept. 29 the remains were associated to Rodriguez through DNA profiles.
IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. — Human remains found in a suitcase in Chippewa County are confirmed to be of a Reedsburg woman missing since last year. On Monday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains were of 25-year-old Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez of Reedsburg. According to the Eau Claire...
A Wyoming coroner completed his autopsy Tuesday on the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend. According to Insider, a text message from the Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford, texted them that the autopsy confirmed that the body found is that of Gabby Petito.
Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
A week after search teams gave up on finding a New Zealand family who appeared to vanish into thin air from an isolated coastal community this month, the man and his three young children suddenly reappeared Thursday, leaving police baffled about the “17 days of hell” the family spent in the wilderness.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A skull found in Gwinnett County in April of this year is that of a South Carolina woman who had been missing for more than a year, family members told Channel 2 Action News. Bridgett Brown said police in South Carolina have identified the remains as...
A woman identifying herself as Brittany Renee Williams, the 7-year-old girl who went missing in Virginia 21 years ago, has come forward saying she has the DNA proof to confirm her identity. Now located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she goes by the name Kaylynn Stevenson, NBC 12 reports. Prior to...
HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Authorities identified human remains found on a remote Mount Hood forest road in 2003 as belonging to a missing woman, and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help in solving her homicide. Tisha Ann Dyer’s family and friends say she had not been...
A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has. Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in...
Authorities revealed on Wednesday that the missing hiker found dead in Wyoming near the site where Gabby Petito’s remains were found died by suicide. According to officials, Robert Lowery died by suicide after shooting himself in the head. He was a father of three from Huston. Fox News reported. Lowery’s...
“It was a year ago today the remains of Kadie Jones, our daughter,. sister, grand-daughter, niece and friend, was found on a bar of the Eel. River,” wrote Kadie’s grandmother, Janette Jones, in an email to us. “She had been murdered and then set afire.”. Her burned remains were located...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found four months ago at a lake near Lincoln has been ruled a homicide. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the death certificate issued Thursday described the immediate cause of Carly Schaaf’s death as asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a narcotics overdose.
ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – The look for human remains on Muddy Creek Mountain near Alderson has wrapped up after a multiple day search. Earlier this week on Tuesday the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about parts of a human skeleton being found near someone’s yard. The person who...
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting inside a Brainerd Lake area cabin late Thursday night. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting at 23684 County Road 4 Lake Edward Township around 11:04 p.m. That address is the location of Cozy Bay Resort on Lake Edward.
One thing immediately noticed when I moved to Pennsylvania is how many deer there were. I though Virginia had it bad, but we definitely have them beat over here in the Keystone state. I can tell by the amount of dead deer I drive past every single day that Pennsylvania...
No physical signs have been found in a nature reserve being searched to locate Brian Laundrie, police say. Josh Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Laundrie has been found in the Carlton Reserve, but searches will continue until police receive more information. The wilderness area, near Laundrie’s family home in North Port, became the centre of the search after his parents told police he planned to camp there. Police have revealed that Mr Laundrie, the man who is a “person of interest” in the killing of Gabby Petito, was under surveillance before his parents reported him missing.North Port police told CNN that officers were monitoring the 23-year-old fugitive “as best as they could legally” before he went missing. Read More Gabby Petito: Father labels Brian Laundrie and parents ‘cowards’ in new interview with Dr PhilGabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road tripBrian Laundrie: Who is missing man’s sister Cassie Laundrie?Dog the Bounty Hunter is on an unclassy search for Brian Laundrie that will end in tears
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the Montgomery Heights area of Fayette County, West Virginia. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a survey crew in the area said they found the skeletal remains. Investigators then processed the scene and the remains are being sent off for […]
