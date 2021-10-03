CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman found in Lake Norman remains unknown

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE NORMAN — Over the years, the Lady in the Lake has been the sorceress who spirits a dying King A... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman found dead in house fire

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a Lake Arthur woman. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Lake Arthur Fire Department responded to the fire near Calcasieu Avenue and 6th Street at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Geneva Regional News

Remains found in Chippewa County identified as missing Reedsburg woman

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Officials identified human remains recovered in Chippewa County are a Reedsburg woman who was reported missing over a year ago. Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, was recovered in the town of Wheaton in Chippewa County on Oct. 14 2020, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in an Oct. 4 press release on its Facebook page. The county sheriff’s office received official notification from the University of North Texas Sept. 29 the remains were associated to Rodriguez through DNA profiles.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
eastidahonews.com

‘Her palms are completely gone.’ Woman trying to save dog from Yellowstone hot spring has burns on 90% of her body

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady In The Lake#The Sorceress
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
pineknotnews.com

Local developer dies in on-site accident

A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
LINDSTROM, MN
fox9.com

Woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes cabin, one in custody

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting inside a Brainerd Lake area cabin late Thursday night. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting at 23684 County Road 4 Lake Edward Township around 11:04 p.m. That address is the location of Cozy Bay Resort on Lake Edward.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Missing boyfriend could be found in ‘comfort zone’ as Petito memorial given to family

No physical signs have been found in a nature reserve being searched to locate Brian Laundrie, police say. Josh Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Laundrie has been found in the Carlton Reserve, but searches will continue until police receive more information. The wilderness area, near Laundrie’s family home in North Port, became the centre of the search after his parents told police he planned to camp there. Police have revealed that Mr Laundrie, the man who is a “person of interest” in the killing of Gabby Petito, was under surveillance before his parents reported him missing.North Port police told CNN that officers were monitoring the 23-year-old fugitive “as best as they could legally” before he went missing. Read More Gabby Petito: Father labels Brian Laundrie and parents ‘cowards’ in new interview with Dr PhilGabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road tripBrian Laundrie: Who is missing man’s sister Cassie Laundrie?Dog the Bounty Hunter is on an unclassy search for Brian Laundrie that will end in tears
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Human remains found West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the Montgomery Heights area of Fayette County, West Virginia. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a survey crew in the area said they found the skeletal remains. Investigators then processed the scene and the remains are being sent off for […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy