CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Nu Skin stock drops toward 15-month low after warning of revenue miss

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. dropped 3.6% toward a 15-month low in premarket trading Monday, after the personal care products company warned of a revenue miss, saying the delta variant has led to unexpected COVID-related disruptions. The company said it estimates third-quarter revenue of $637 million to $642 million, below the FactSet consensus of $710 million. “Unanticipated government restrictions impacted our ability to sell and distribute products, with the largest impact in Mainland China and Southeast Asia, and also disrupted promotional activities such as incentive trips and the performance of local expos in several markets,” said Chief Executive Ryan Napierski. The company said it will release full quarterly results on Nov. 3, after the closing bell. The stock has tumbled 27.2% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has edged up 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Growth stocks have been feeling some pressure in the markets lately, but there have been some standouts. Asana, Upstart, and Upwork have been strong performers thanks to strong and accelerating revenue growth. Each company could continue to perform for long-term investors as they expand into large addressable markets. Let's face...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

Artificial intelligence will create $30 trillion in value by 2037. CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Riskified helps merchants prevent fraud and boost acceptance at checkout. Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. This includes search engines,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a four-day losing streak in which the stock plummeted 76.1% on average daily volume of 474.7 million shares, which came after a six-day rally of 161.6% on average daily volume of 523.3 million shares. To put Friday's early rally in Camber Energy's stock in perspective, fellow "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slipped 0.7% on volume of 263,369 shares and GameStop Corp. eased 0.2% on volume of 4,069 shares, according to FactSet. And futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Oshkosh shares slide 5.4% premarket after truck-maker cuts Q4 guidance citing supply chain snags

Oshkosh Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Friday, after the maker of trucks and emergency vehicles warned that supply-chain and logistics disruptions were hurting its ability to make and ship units, as it lowered guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter. “We implemented multiple price increases in our non-Defense segments over the past six to nine months to combat unprecedented raw material inflation and freight cost escalation,” Chief Executive John C. Pfeifer said in a statement. “Based on current conditions, we expect that our pricing actions will cover our higher input costs. However, due to our backlogs, we do not believe this price catch-up will occur until the end of the second quarter of Calendar 2022. If cost escalation persists, we will take additional pricing actions.” The company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, EPS of $1.10 to $1.15 and adjusted EPS of 90 cents to 95 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.77 and revenue of $2.14 billion. Oshkosh is also changing its fiscal year to one beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31 and moving away from its current year that starts Oct.1 and ends September 30. The new year will start in January of 2022. Shares have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Nu Skin Enterprises Inc#Covid#Factset#Pulse Stories#Marketwatch Com
ForexTV.com

Avis Budget stock surges to another record, has nearly doubled over the past three months

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. shot up 7.3% in morning trading Friday, putting them on track for an eighth record close in the past month, and enough to pace the Dow Jones Transportation Average’s gainers. The auto rental company’s stock has been by far the best performer among the Dow transports components over the past three months (up 92.4%), year to date (up 263.8%) and for the past year (up 335.3%), while the Dow transports has gained 0.9%, 16.8% and 24.2% over the same periods, respectively, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.0%, 13.6% and 22.3%. On a bright note for Avis, the government’s September employment report out earlier Friday showed “notable job gains” in the leisure and hospitality and transportation sectors. And analyst Michael Linenberg at Deutsche Bank said after a recent pullback, corporate airline bookings are “once again on the upswing” and are now approaching levels last seen in early July before the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Growth recreational and business travel can be a good sign for car rental companies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Indian Rupee Falls To Near 6-month Low Against Dollar After RBI Decision

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Friday, after India’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged and retained its growth projection for the financial year ending March 2022. The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept the policy repo rate steady...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

USD/CHF sits near weekly tops, around 0.9300 mark ahead of NFP

USD/CHF regained some positive traction on Friday and inched back closer to weekly tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields benefitted the USD and extended support. Investors now seemed …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lamb Weston stock sinks after earnings miss, gross margin warning

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares sank 8.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the potato-and-vegetable company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $29.8 million, or 20 cents per share, down two-thirds from $89.3 million, or 61 cents per share, last year. Sales of $984.2 million were down from $871.5 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 37 cents and sales of $1.00 billion. Though foodservice business improved, there are challenges ahead. "[T]he impact of extreme summer heat that negatively affected potato crops in the Pacific Northwest, combined with industrywide operational challenges,...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Data

UK Halifax house price data for September has been released at 2.00 am ET Thursday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3577 against the greenback, 151.36 against the yen, 1.2598 against the franc and 0.8507 against the euro around 2:04 am ET.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD pares intraday gains, up little around 0.6915-20 area

The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest gains through the first half of the European session, albeit has retreated few pips from daily tops and was last seen trading around the 0.6915-20 region. The …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy