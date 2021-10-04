County director of public safety says he will honor request of North Buffalo Township supervisors
Armstrong County Director of Public Safety Mike Mollick said he will honor a request from the North Buffalo Township supervisors to dispatch North Buffalo’s police chief to incidents in the township. “That’s what we’ll put in the system and that’s what we’ll do,” Mr. Mollick said recently. At the Sept. 15 meeting of the North Buffalo supervisors, North Buffalo Police […]www.leadertimes.com
Comments / 0