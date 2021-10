Green Bay Packers’ WR Randall Cobb said that he stayed at QB Aaron Rodgers house during part of the offseason and that they studied the playbook. After spending the past two seasons outside of Wisconsin, Green Bay Packers‘ WR Randall Cobb said that he had sleepovers with QB Aaron Rodgers during the offseason. Cobb was drafted by the Packers in 2011 and was there through the 2018-19 season. He spent a year with the Dallas Cowboys and another year with the Houston Texans before making his way back to Lambeau Field this summer.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO