CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Joby Develops Pilot-Driven Air Taxis

mining-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept: California-based Joby Aviation (Joby) has developed an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to serve as an airtaxi. The aircraft has been designed to offer rides via an urban mobility service as well as provide a faster, cleaner, and smarter way to transport people. Nature of Disruption: Joby’s...

www.mining-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Honda Is Getting Into the Electric Air Taxi Game

Honda has officially jumped into the eVTOL race by blending its existing products with new technologies. The Japanese firm initially revealed that it was developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle in April 2021, as part of its “vision for the future,” which, among other things, promised only electric vehicles by 2050. But actual details of the new aircraft have emerged in recent days and, surprisingly, it won’t be fully electric. The company’s internal research suggests that the strongest market for eVTOLs will be regional travel, which will require a range of roughly 250 miles. “All-electric eVTOL aircraft face a range...
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

South Korea speeds preparations for air taxi and other UAM services

South Korea is shifting preparations for passenger drone transport into higher gear with plans to launch air taxi service by 2026, and autonomous urban air mobility (UAM) operations within the following decade. South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) said it hopes to orchestrate the rollout of commercial...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Eve and Avantto to develop Urban Air Mobility operations in Brazil and Latin America

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC, an Embraer company, and Aviation Management Services – Serviços Aeronáuticos Ltda. have signed a Letter of Intention and today announced a partnership aimed at developing the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Latin America. This partnership includes an order for 100 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as well as a collaboration to develop a new eVTOL operation in Brazil and across Latin America. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026.
INDUSTRY
airspacemag.com

How Far Away Is Your Air Taxi?

Burlington, nestled on the leeward shore of scenic and snowy Lake Champlain, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vermont. It is also one of the least likely places for an airplane factory. Nevertheless, the Burlington International Airport is home to BETA Technologies, which is building one of the leading contenders in the race to win certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for an electric-powered, vertical-takeoff-and-landing airplane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
hypebeast.com

Honda Announces Plans To Expand Research in Air Taxis, Robots and Space Technology

Honda Motor Company on Thursday announced plans to increase research and development across three technological categories: space technology, robots and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts (eVTOL), or flying cars. The Tokyo-based company will invest their efforts in “outside-the-box research on technologies that will bring about new value for people...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

South Korea on track to launch commercial air taxis in 2025

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is on track to launch air taxi services in 2025, allowing Seoul residents to reach nearby airports in 20 minutes, the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced this week. The ministry said it decided to commercialize a prime service in the...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Honda Unveils eVTOL Air Taxi, Smallsat Launcher Programs

Automaker Honda has launched development of an electric vertical-takeoff air taxi and reusable small satellite launcher in a push to enter new business areas by leveraging its core technology capabilities. Honda plans to develop a mobility ecosystem centered on electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing... Subscription Required. Honda Unveils eVTOL Air Taxi, Smallsat Launcher...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

FAA and NASA develop software to reduce taxi delays and cut fuel burn

The Federal Aviation Administration and NASA have developed software that promises to improve efficiency at major airports across the USA by reducing taxi times, flight delays and, as a result, lower fuel burn and greenhouse gas emissions. The two agencies on 28 September published test results of software that “calculates...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Joby Aviation#Pilot
Popular Science

Rolls-Royce’s zippy electric airplane wants to break speed records—and power air taxis of the future

Earlier this month, a small electric airplane lifted off the ground for the first time, and completed a brief, roughly 15-minute long flight. The 23-foot-long plane, called the Spirit of Innovation, is designed to be an electric speed demon. Rolls-Royce, the company that makes it, plans to fly the machine faster than 300 mph before the year is out, and smash a speed record for electric aircraft in the process if it can do so.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Air Macau signs pilot training agreement with CAAC

Air Macau will for the first time send pilots to the Chinese mainland for training, after inking a training agreement with Civil Aviation Flight University of China (CAFUC). Under the agreement, Air Macau will send an undisclosed number of trainees to CAFUC, with the aim of “cultivating a new batch of civil aviation talents in Macau”, says the carrier.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

British Airways reaches agreement with pilots over Gatwick short-haul subsidiary

British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport.Pilots’ union Balpa said its members had approved a revised offer on pay and working hours after an initial proposal was rejected last month.The decision does not mean the new subsidiary will definitely go ahead as BA is yet to reach agreements with other parties such as cabin crew.We would hope to begin operations next summerBritish AirwaysThe airline said in a statement: “We will now further develop our proposal to provide a full-service short-haul subsidiary operation at Gatwick, offering competitive fares to our customers.“We will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dig-in.com

Honda sees its future in air taxis, rockets and moon robots

Car and motorbike maker Honda Motor Co. is positioning itself for a vertical takeoff. The Tokyo-based company is embarking on efforts to field a new electric-hybrid air taxi, a robot with human-like hands that may one day toil on the moon and a reusable rocket to carry small satellites into space more economically.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Satellite Images Show Massive Armada Of Idle Cargo Ships Waiting To Dock In Long Beach

The huge logjam of maritime cargo traffic trying to unload cargo in Long Beach harbor has reached epic proportions as seen in these images from space. The massive backlog of cargo ships stacking up off the port of Long Beach, California, is making headlines. It's a complicated situation, with multiple factors contributing to the unprecedented situation, including labor shortages at the docks, growing ship sizes, and COVID-safety measures slowing down the processing of each ship's cargo, as well as a big uptick in incoming cargo, among others. Well over 60 ships are awaiting their turn to offload and the massive delay there, as well as at other U.S. ports, is impacting an already rickety supply chain that has been battered by the logistical fits and starts of the pandemic.
LONG BEACH, CA
techxplore.com

GPUs open the potential to forecast urban weather for drones and air taxis

The future of package delivery, taxis, and even takeout in cities may be in the air—above the gridlocked streets. But before a pizza-delivery drone can land safely on your doorstep, the operators of these urban aircraft will need extremely high-resolution forecasts that can predict how weather and buildings interact to create turbulence and the resulting impacts on drones and other small aerial vehicles.
ELECTRONICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US Air Force developing combat tanker-airlifter that can land on water

The U.S. Air Force is working on detachable pontoons and other modifications for its MC-130J Commando II that could enable special forces to rely less on land-based runways in future conflicts, the service said Monday. The Commando II will be outfitted with a “removable amphibious float modification” to allow water-based...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wogx.com

Orlando preparing for air taxis

Orlando is getting serious about air taxis. Private companies are already building new technology to move people through the air locally. Cities will need to develop vertiports, where these vehicles will take off and land and Orlando is laying the groundwork for such sites.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy