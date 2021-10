School seems to be going at a rapid pace this semester, and it is probably because we have been away for so long. Some of us have been in Denton since the pandemic first put the world on pause in March of 2020, and some of us are being reintroduced to the creativity this city brings. With fall around the corner, I thought it would be fun to take another jab at fun things to do in Denton. Fellow writer and editor Maria Lawson wrote a similar story about things to do in Denton during the summer, but since the heat is not demolishing everything in its way anymore, there may be more to enjoy.

DENTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO