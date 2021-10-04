Brand-new Enmarket Arena in Savannah books first acts with Trevor Noah, Riley Green

The new Enmarket Arena will hit the ground running in 2022. Tickets are already on sale for rising country star Riley Green on Jan. 14 and comedian Trevor Noah on Jan. 15. Yes, after more than 20 years of planning and controversy, Savannah’s new civic arena is poised to open in three months. The new 9500-capacity venue will be home to a pro hockey team and will transform the city’s entertainment landscape with more than 150 events per year.