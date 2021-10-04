CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi govt extends deadline for fixing plans for 24 industrial clusters

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Oct. 4—The Delhi government has decided to extend the deadline for submitting layouts for redevelopment of 24 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (villages) in the Capital till June 30, 2022. But the issue of who will prepare the layouts has been hanging in the balance for over a decade. The...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

