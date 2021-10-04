KK’s Priest’s SERMONS OF THE SINNER out NOW!
EPIC “RETURN OF THE SENTINEL” VIDEO DEBUTS WITH RELEASE. “Prepare to get your ass kicked because this is true metal, loud and proud.” -New Noise Mag. KK’s PRIEST, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, along with bandmates Tony Newton, AJ Mills and Sean Elg is pleased to release their highly-anticipated debut album, SERMONS OF THE SINNER . The album comes out via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records this Friday, October 1, 2021.sidestagemagazine.com
Comments / 0