CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

KK’s Priest’s SERMONS OF THE SINNER out NOW!

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPIC “RETURN OF THE SENTINEL” VIDEO DEBUTS WITH RELEASE. “Prepare to get your ass kicked because this is true metal, loud and proud.” -New Noise Mag. KK’s PRIEST, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, along with bandmates Tony Newton, AJ Mills and Sean Elg is pleased to release their highly-anticipated debut album, SERMONS OF THE SINNER . The album comes out via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records this Friday, October 1, 2021.

sidestagemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

KK’s Priest Debut “Return Of The Sentinel” Music Video

KK’s Priest, the new outfit spearheaded by former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens have launched a music video for the song “Return Of The Sentinel” to complement the new release of their debut album, “Sermons Of The Sinner“. You can take in that 9-minute video below with Downing stating of it:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sermons#The Sinner#Heavy Metal#Music Group#Via#Kk Downing#Explorer1 Music Group
Macomb Daily

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist launches K.K.’s Priest, 5 Things to Know

He may not be in Judas Priest anymore, but the band is still very much a part of Keith “K.K.” Downing. The guitarist, who co-founded Priest 50 years ago in Birmingham, England, left acrimoniously in 2011, and the relationship has not improved over the years. Downing takes particular umbrage at some of his former bandmates’ contention that he retired from music. He documented some of the issues in his 2018 memoir “Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest.”
BIRMINGHAM, MI
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING On KK'S PRIEST's Songwriting Approach: 'If I Think It's Good, Then It Goes On The Record'

In an October 1 interview with Headbangers News, K.K. Downing spoke about the differences between his songwriting approach in KK'S PRIEST and the way he used to collaborate with Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton in JUDAS PRIEST. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now I prefer — I actually prefer to be able to, if I think it's good, then it goes on the record. If I think it's bad, it doesn't go on the record. I prefer to ask myself, not have a consideration from other people.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

KK Downing on quitting Priest, the trouble with Priest, and KK's Priest

A co-founder of the second configuration of Judas Priest, from 1970 onwards KK Downing was with the Midlands-based band for 41 years, making 17 albums with them that wrote the template for heavy metal as we know it. However, behind the scenes tension brewed within the creative nucleus of Downing,...
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were joined by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett for a performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)", at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 26. Judas Priest - who famously covered the tune on their 1979 album,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
New Haven Register

Judas Priest Postpone U.S. Tour Due to Richie Faulkner's Hospitalization

Judas Priest are postponing the remainder of their U.S. tour due to guitarist Richie Faulkner’s hospitalization. On Monday, the band said he is being treated for a heart condition. “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical...
MUSIC
New York Post

Judas Priest guitarist has aortic aneurysm while performing ‘Painkiller’

During a performance last week, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner nearly died onstage after experiencing an aortic aneurysm — an often fatal heart condition that occurs when the artery dissects or ruptures. The 41-year-old musician miraculously lived and has now opened up about the near-death experience he publicly had while...
ROCK MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

Trivium Release Tenth Album “In The Court Of The Dragon” Today

TRIVIUM RELEASE TENTH ALBUM IN THE COURT OF THE DRAGON TODAY, OCTOBER 8 VIA ROADRUNNER RECORDS. Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM — Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums] — proudly release their tenth album, In The Court Of The Dragon, today, October 8, via longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the Fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando.
ROCK MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
96krock.com

Courtney Love Thinks Kurt Cobain Would Be Alive if Nirvana Wasn’t First Grunge Band to Blow Up

Courtney Love shared some very interesting thoughts about her late husband Kurt Cobain in relation to the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Love said that if “In Bloom” was the lead single from the album and not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,”, Nirvana wouldn’t have blown up like they did and Cobain would still be alive today.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts was given a “modest” funeral in England

The late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was given a “modest” funeral in England last month, as revealed by his former tour manager. Watts passed away on August 24th, aged 80. He had pulled out of the Stones’ forthcoming U.S. tour in the weeks prior for an undisclosed medical procedure.
MUSIC
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy