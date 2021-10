In early 2020, when punk/new wave icon Billy Idol was writing the music for The Roadside EP, his first new release in seven years, he tells Yahoo Entertainment, “It was just at the beginning of the pandemic, but I didn't really want to write a song about the pandemic right then, because it was all so new. And so, I just thought about my own life. What could I write about in my own life?” The answer to that question led to the single “Bitter Taste,” the first time the rock star had ever written about “a life-changing thing that I had to face up to”: his serious motorcycle accident from more than 30 years ago.

