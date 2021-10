(Lyon County, MN) — Two Lyon County men will serve a year of probation and pay over one-million dollars for causing a 2019 oil spill in the Yellow Medicine River. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Weckworth-Pineda and Tanner Sik were convicted of negligent discharge of a pollutant. In 2019, they traveled to a dam near the river, fired shots from an AR-15 rifle and ruptured a pipeline, causing at least 3,906 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into the creek. The pipeline owner and the EPA pitched in to clean it all up.

LYON COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO