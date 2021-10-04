CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vikings Are Asking For Patience Once Again

By Tom Schreier
zonecoverage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t hard to believe Mike Zimmer when he said he felt he had a good team after the Minnesota Vikings’ fell to the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. They had lost 34-33 on a last-second kick that Greg Joseph pushed wide right. It feels a little different after a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns where the defense did their job — or perhaps Baker Mayfield didn’t do his — and the offense couldn’t get anything going after the first drive.

