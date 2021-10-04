CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Oxygen: Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr

By Angela Russell
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. is this week’s featured guest on the Black Oxygen Podcast. Dr. Moore founded The Privilege Institute (TPI) which engages people in research, education, action and leadership through workshops, conferences, publications and strategic partnerships and relationships. He is co-founder of the on-line journal Understanding and Dismantling Privilege, co-editor of Everyday White People Confront Racial and Social Injustice: 15 Stories, The Guide for White Women who Teach Black Boys,The Diversity Consultant Cookbook: Preparing for the Challenge (2019), Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls (forthcoming, 2021) and Lil’ e: The Big Misunderstanding (2019). In this episode we discuss his educational journey, the challenges of being a student athlete, the difference between critical race theory and multicultural education and much more.

madison365.com

