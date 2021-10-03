The Outpatient Services Building West: Built for Your Health
“We’re looking forward to serving our community in this outstanding facility.”. In late October, the much anticipated Outpatient Services Building West will begin to open in stages to serve our community. Located on the campus of Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center West (YRMC) in Prescott, this new state-of-the-art health and wellness center combines high-tech innovations with comfort and convenience.www.quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
