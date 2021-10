If you’re fortunate enough to have your health coverage through your employer, the annual open enrollment period offers you a golden opportunity to save money. But according to money expert Clark Howard, a lot of people don't take the time to examine their health insurance options carefully during open enrollment. "They just — without really thinking about it — do the form in as few seconds as they can and don't look at the options available," he says.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO