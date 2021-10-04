MN Sec of State Simon concerned about national efforts to change voting laws
As Texas and other states plan to move forward with election and voting reforms, locally Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says:. “I’m extremely concerned about the climate nationally, where there are a number of state legislatures that have leveraged some of the disinformation and lies about the 2020 election in order to take us backwards in order to make voting a lot harder for their citizens in those states.”hot967.fm
