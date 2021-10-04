CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN Sec of State Simon concerned about national efforts to change voting laws

hot967.fm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Texas and other states plan to move forward with election and voting reforms, locally Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says:. “I’m extremely concerned about the climate nationally, where there are a number of state legislatures that have leveraged some of the disinformation and lies about the 2020 election in order to take us backwards in order to make voting a lot harder for their citizens in those states.”

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Patriot Ledger

State Senate approves bill to make voting changes permanent

The state Senate on Wednesday went on record supporting the permanent adoption of COVID-era voting allowances like expanded early voting and voting-by-mail, and also adopted policies like same-day registration that go beyond the changes made to accommodate elections during a pandemic. The bill passed 36-3 along party lines after Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kwit.org

UI Settles Title IX Lawsuit; Iowa Dem Leaders Concerned About Possible Redistricting Changes

Iowa Democratic leaders want Republican leaders to promise they won’t draw their own political boundaries. State Senate Republicans rejected the first set of redistricting maps that were drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. The LSA will have a second set of maps done by October 21st. That would likely give lawmakers enough time to get to a third set of maps—which they can amend- by the December first deadline.
IOWA STATE
hot967.fm

MN GOP Elect New Chair

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s Republican Party has elected a new chair following the ouster of Jennifer Carnahan. On Saturday, party members voted for former state Senate Minority Leader David Hann. Hann, who served in the Senate for 14 years, was elected over several other candidates. According to reports, his main goals with be rehabilitating the party image, attracting new voters, and investigating the 2020 election. Former GOP Chair Carnahan stepped down following various scandals related to sexual trafficking, assault and harassment by former associates and staffers.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
abc17news.com

19 states passed this year laws to restrict voting, new tally finds

Nineteen states have passed 33 news laws this year that make it harder to vote, according to an updated analysis released Monday by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. Four states bundled together an array of new voting restrictions into single omnibus bills: Texas, Florida, Georgia and Iowa. Four states...
FLORIDA, MO
American Progress

RELEASE: How the Freedom to Vote Act Would Counteract State Laws That Undermine Elections

Washington, D.C. — A new analysis from the Center for American Progress shows how the Freedom to Vote Act would specifically counter state laws aimed at suppressing voter turnout and sabotaging valid election results. CAP supports the Freedom to Vote Act and has called on the Senate to pass this transformative legislation as soon as possible, even if it requires reforming the filibuster to do so.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hot967.fm

A reminder from Sec of State Simon on Voter Registration Day

It’s National Voter Registration Day. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says it’s a good opportunity to remind voters:. “Minnesota has a really good record and reputation to defend–we are number one in America in voter turnout, in 2020 we were for the 3rd time in a row with just about 80% of eligible voters voting, but we have work to do.”
ELECTIONS
KOLD-TV

Foes of tax cuts, voting law changes ready petition filings

PHOENIX (AP) - Massive income tax cuts passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year and a series of election law changes could be put on hold until voters weigh in next year. A coalition of education advocates believe they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
VTDigger

National and state GOP sue Montpelier and Winooski over noncitizen voting rights

The national and state branches of the Republican Party are suing two Vermont cities for allowing residents without American citizenship to vote in municipal elections. The Republican National Committee and the Vermont Republican Party filed the complaints Monday against the cities of Winooski and Montpelier in Vermont Superior Court. Voters in both cities amended their charters — Montpelier did so in 2018, Winooski last year — to give noncitizens a vote in local elections.
MONTPELIER, VT
107 JAMZ

We Change Things By Voting Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Young voters have been on fires over the last couple of years, making major power moves and getting involved in America's election process. I want to encourage all of you to continue on that same track. Though some may not agree, voter participation from ALL Americans is what Democracy is all about. No matter your political party, ethnic background, or what side of town you come from every vote matters.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures
Florida Phoenix

Twelve states revise counting of prisoners to address concerns about voting fairness, but not FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Eleven states drawing new voting districts this year following the 2020 Census are breaking with tradition to address claims about political unfairness in the way prisoners are counted, but Florida isn’t one of them. A 12th state, Illinois, will join the group in 2030. Nine of those states – some of them responding to civil-rights […] The post Twelve states revise counting of prisoners to address concerns about voting fairness, but not FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch Now: Davenport lawmaker discusses changes to Iowa voting laws

Iowa voting laws have changed. What you need to know before casting a ballot. Iowa was the first state to enact voting restrictions following the 2020 Presidential election under a Republican-backed nationwide push to pass so-called election-integrity measures critics warn will disenfranchise voters.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Monroe Evening News

Bureau opposes state, local changes in voting procedures

The Monroe County Farm Bureau is opposing attempts by state and local election officials to mail blank voter ballots to all registered voters and then mailing them back to their local voting office. A policy opposing plans by the Michigan Secretary of State, county clerks or local municipal clerks to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Minnesota Reformer

Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy